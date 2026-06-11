Footasylum opens first Merthyr Tydfil store at Cyfarthfa Shopping Park

Footasylum, a leading footwear and sportswear omnichannel business, has today opened a new store in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. Located in Cyfarthfa Shopping Park, the 4,000 sq. ft. store expands Footasylum’s UK footprint and continues the company’s investment in physical retail.

The new store, which brings Footasylum to Merthyr Tydfil for the first time, will see 25 new jobs created in this prominent retail location. Cyfarthfa Shopping Park offers a diverse shopping experience, home to fashion, health and beauty, electronics, home and garden, and sports and leisure retailers, alongside a range of restaurants and cafés.

The Merthyr Tydfil store will showcase a curated selection of on-trend footwear, apparel and accessories, reflecting Footasylum’s hyper-local approach and focus on delivering an engaging customer experience. Customers will find leading third-party brands such as Nike, adidas Originals, ASICS, New Balance and Berghaus, alongside Footasylum’s exclusive labels including Monterrain, Forena and Dripmade.

To mark the opening, Footasylum will be handing out exclusive goody bags to the first 50 shoppers, including Footasylum products from brands such as Monterrain, Crep Protect, New Era & Forena, and also offering lucky customers the chance to win a £100 gift card.

Credits: Footasylum

The store will also be brought to life with a live set from a local DJ, alongside a collaboration with much-loved neighbourhood favourite, Cocos Coffee. Footasylum continues to shape its in-store experience around the communities it serves, tailoring activations and partnerships to resonate with local tastes and creating meaningful connections from day one.

The opening forms part of Footasylum’s ongoing expansion strategy, which focuses on prominent, high-footfall retail destinations, and marks the latest in a series of recent openings, including Manchester’s Arndale Shopping Centre, Glasgow’s Silverburn Shopping Centre and Darlington’s Cornmill Centre.

Alongside its UK store rollout, Footasylum continues to execute on its wider growth strategy. Hannah Mercer was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company, while other activity includes international expansion across the DACH and Gulf regions, expanded HSBC UK funding to support the store rollout programme and increase warehousing capacity, and the strategic partnership with Trapstar, the pioneering British streetwear brand.

On the opening, Shannon Osman, Retail Director at Footasylum said, “We’re incredibly excited to bring Footasylum to Merthyr Tydfil for the first time, expanding our reach and creating 25 local jobs. Cyfarthfa Shopping Park provides a great platform for us to connect with both new and existing customers while showcasing the mix of exclusive and third-party brands we are known for. We look forward to becoming part of the local retail community and welcoming customers through the doors of this fantastic new store”