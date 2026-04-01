Fred Perry: Now Open on Lexington Street

Fred Perry announced the opening of its brand new flagship location in the heart of Soho. Situated on Lexington Street, the store marks a definitive stake in the ground for the brand, celebrating its historic relationship with the local area and Soho’s enduring significance to British music and art.

Credits: Fred Perry

The new space is designed to be more than a traditional retail outlet. It serves as a meeting point for like-minded individuals and a conceptual environment that is rich in the specific DNA that has set Fred Perry apart for over seventy years. By blending a curated shopping experience with the cultural heritage of the neighborhood, the store highlights the brand's deep-rooted connection to the creative subcultures that have defined London’s West End.

Credits: Fred Perry

Fred Perry Lexington Street is now open for business, offering a space where the brand's history and modern vision converge. Visitors to the area are encouraged to explore the new location to experience this latest evolution of the Laurel Wreath.