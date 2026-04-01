Fred Perry: Now Open on Lexington Street
Fred Perry announced the opening of its brand new flagship location in the heart of Soho. Situated on Lexington Street, the store marks a definitive stake in the ground for the brand, celebrating its historic relationship with the local area and Soho’s enduring significance to British music and art.
The new space is designed to be more than a traditional retail outlet. It serves as a meeting point for like-minded individuals and a conceptual environment that is rich in the specific DNA that has set Fred Perry apart for over seventy years. By blending a curated shopping experience with the cultural heritage of the neighborhood, the store highlights the brand's deep-rooted connection to the creative subcultures that have defined London’s West End.
Fred Perry Lexington Street is now open for business, offering a space where the brand's history and modern vision converge. Visitors to the area are encouraged to explore the new location to experience this latest evolution of the Laurel Wreath.