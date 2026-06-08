Furla presents “Furla Sun Bar”: a summer escape in the heart of Rome

Furla presents Furla Sun Bar, the brand’s new experiential activation transforming the heart of Rome into an iconic summer destination, where the vibrant color palette of Furla’s SS26 fashion collection meets the SS26 Eyewear universe. The project invites press, talents, KOLs, and the Roman community to enjoy a few days of summer fun and Italian style.

For the occasion, the Testaccio Tram Depot is transformed into Furla Sun Bar: a true urban beach bar featuring colorful umbrellas, beach chairs, pool inflatables, and gaming areas inspired by the bright and energetic tones of the SS26 fashion collection, such as Aperitivo, Velvet Pink, and Carta da Zucchero. The space is designed to create a playful and engaging summer experience in the heart of the city.

The Furla Eyewear SS26 collection is presented with a curated selection of charms, showcasing the brand’s playful side, and bags in the same vibrant color palette. A dynamic, contemporary world that tells the story of Furla through accessories combining elegance, color, and personality.

Credits: Furla

The activation kicked off on June 4th with an exclusive preview for press, talents, KOLs, and friends of the brand, offering an intimate first look at the Furla Sun Bar universe. Guests were immersed in a playful, interactive experience, from discovering the SS26 Eyewear collection to enjoying live mixology shows led by bar lady Nausica Vitali, who created frozen mocktails inspired by Furla colors and invited guests behind the bar to join in. Additional entertainment included gaming areas with Furla-branded cards and crosswords, a photo opportunity recreating a beach club with fun props, followed by cocktails and a DJ set by Calliope.

Credits: Furla

From June 5th to 7th, the space opened to the public, inviting citizens and visitors to immerse themselves in a colorful, engaging summer experience while discovering the SS26 Eyewear collection. Visitors stopping by to enjoy the beach club were treated to refreshing frozen granite, reinterpreting this classic Roman summer ritual in Furla’s playful, vibrant style.

Credits: Furla

On this occasion, Furla collaborated with Tassoni, one of Italy’s most iconic soft drink brands. Their syrups and soft drinks, including the legendary Cedrata, were used to create frozen granite and mocktails, with colors perfectly echoing the vibrant palette of the Furla Sun Bar. United by shared values of Italian heritage and contemporary elegance, the partnership added a playful, flavorful touch to the experience.

With Furla Sun Bar, Furla continues its commitment to creating entertaining and engaging experiences for its community, turning the city into a space for connection, expression, and sharing. Rome becomes the stage for a project celebrating summer with spontaneity, color, and the playful lifestyle of Furla.