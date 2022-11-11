Global lingerie & swimwear brand Pour Moi opens first pop-up store to showcase their clothing collection

The global lingerie and swimwear brand Pour Moi, continues to expand its brick-and-mortar strategy with the opening of their new pop-up store in the heart of Chester today, Friday 11th November 2022.

Speaking of the opening of the new store, Founder and CEO Michael Thomson says “I’m extremely excited about opening our new pop-up store in Chester, it comes at the perfect time as shoppers look to buy their loved ones Christmas presents and take advantage of Black Friday deals. Our long-standing, flagship Chester store has been very successful over the years, so we think this is perfect opportunity to grow our retail stores. The new pop-up will showcase our fantastic clothing, nightwear and sportswear collections, which aren’t currently on sale in our Chester store. This is the first of our plans to branch out from our single, flagship store...watch this space!”

The Chester store sales are up by 143% year on year and 98% up on the month compared to last year (bearing in mind the store was closed for 3 months the previous year), with this is mind the pop-up store was a great new proposition and initiative for Pour Moi. It will also offer a selection of nightwear, sportswear and accessories (hats, scarves, socks and slippers) all at discounted prices...just in time for Black Friday and Christmas! Pour Moi will also be welcoming their first 20 customers into the pop-up store on Friday with a complimentary Pour Moi gift...perfect for the self-confessed shopaholics!

After the continued success of the flagship Chester store, which is located around the corner from the new pop-up store, only offering lingerie and swimwear, it was a no brainer for Pour Moi to open a pop-up store exclusively selling the clothing collection along with a few other key categories.

The clothing range will include wardrobe staples, trend-forward pieces and partywear for the festive season. Collection highlights at the pop-up store include Pour Moi’s best-selling Bella Slinky dress, Wild Leopard Jumper (as recently seen on the Lorraine show) and the well-loved Alexa Jeans, all available from sizes 10 to 18. There is something for everyone no matter your size or shape, ensuring you feel your most fabulous.

Pour Moi’s pop-up store will focus on the lovers of high-street shopping and fans of Pour Moi who are attracted to fabulous designs at affordable prices. It will also give customers a positive, memorable experience by strengthening brands loyalty and educate customers with product offering.

Picture: Pour Moi, courtesy of the brand

About Pour Moi

Pour Moi is a global womenswear brand offering an exquisite range of lingerie, swimwear, clothing, nightwear and hosiery. Founded by Michael Thomson in 2005, Brighton-based Pour Moi offers trend-led designs with exacting standards of fit and quality to ensure the ultimate in comfort and support. Pour Moi’s collections invoke rich colours, pretty embellishments and feminine detailing, making them a delight to wear, whether part of your everyday wardrobe or something more special. If you love gorgeous lingerie, stunning swimwear and clothing that makes you feel fabulous, then Pour Moi is the brand for you.