Golden Goose Takes Over The Corner Shop at Selfridges with ‘Frutteria Golden’

For the second consecutive year, Golden Goose returns to The Corner Shop at Selfridges with Frutteria Golden, an immersive pop-up concept celebrating Co-Creation, craftsmanship, and shared experiences. Running from March 23rd through April 25th, the space marks a new chapter in the brand’s narrative, inspired by the authentic charm of Italian fruit and vegetable markets.

Credits: Selfridges/Golden Goose

The Corner Shop is transformed into a space inspired by the soulful atmosphere of traditional Italian markets, where vintage curtains, wooden crates, handwritten signs, and vibrant seasonal produce recreate the spontaneity of open-air stalls. At the heart of the space, the fruit cart and fruit table invite guests to discover the collection as if they were picking the fruit of the day.

Credits: Selfridges/Golden Goose

Central to the pop-up is Golden Goose’s signature Co-Creation experience. At a vintage communal table, clients work one-to-one with Dream Makers to personalize sneakers, ready-to-wear, and accessories with charms, embellishments, pins, hand-painted details, and screen-printed graphics, ensuring every piece becomes a unique expression of individuality. Custom drawings feature fruit-inspired elements – including vegetables and blooming flowers - further connecting each creation to the spirit of the space. Adjacent, a special fruit cart features dedicated stickers, postcards, and a summer fruit smoothie station, encouraging visitors to pause, connect, and savor the moment.

Credits: Selfridges/Golden Goose

Throughout the residency, a curated program of immersive workshops brings the Frutteria Golden spirit to life, from sculptural fruit bouquets and fruit ikebana to textile printing with natural fruit stamps and creative colander decoration. Each session transforms everyday elements into moments of beauty and shared creativity. Bookings are available on the selfridges website.

The pop-up features a dedicated selection of ready-to-wear, boots, bags, accessories, and sneakers, including limited-edition and archival pieces. A key highlight is the global preview of the Marathon Speed sneaker, previously launched exclusively in Korea, China and in select wholesale partners, and now available at Selfridges. The London activation anticipates the international rollout of the Frutteria Golden concept, with openings planned in Athens, Forte dei Marmi, Naples and the Hamptons.

Credits: Selfridges/Golden Goose

Credits: Selfridges/Golden Goose

On the evening of March 26th, Golden Goose celebrated the unveiling of this unique takeover of Selfridge’s Corner Shop with an exclusive event, inviting guests into the world of Frutteria Golden.

At the heart of the space, the Con Amore table has become a natural point of gathering. In collaboration with Octavia Flowers, small ikebana-inspired fruit installations have gradually taken shape over the course of the evening. What begun as three simple compositions has evolved organically into one larger installation, as guests were invited to add flowers and fruit — each gesture contributing to a collective creation. A quiet yet tactile moment of participation that reflects the spirit of co-creation at the core of the project.

Credits: Selfridges/Golden Goose

Credits: Selfridges/Golden Goose

A DJ set by Fiona Jane has provided the perfect backdrop for the evening, with a selection that brought a light, uplifting energy—effortlessly complementing the mood of the space.

Adding another layer to the experience, London-based collective Tease has introduced a bespoke smoothie created especially for the occasion—an unexpected detail that ties back to the Frutteria Golden concept, blending flavour, wellbeing, and design into something both playful and considered.

More than a traditional event, the evening unfolded as a unique experience — where shared moments, people and creativity blend seamlessly.