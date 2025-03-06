Great Interest in Behind-the-Scenes Insights into Shoe Development at CAPRICE – Opening of the New PETER KAISER Outlet

On March 1st, CAPRICE Schuhproduktion GmbH & Co. KG opened its doors for a special open house event, celebrating the grand opening of the new PETER KAISER outlet in Pirmasens. More than 1,000 visitors took the opportunity to gain exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into shoe manufacturing. With exciting presentations and innovative technologies, the event provided fascinating glimpses into the worlds of CAPRICE and PETER KAISER.

Visitors had the chance to experience CAPRICE’s modern production facilities firsthand. Particularly impressive were the state-of-the-art 3D printers and automated cutting tables, which vividly demonstrated the manufacturing process.

A special highlight of the event was a fashion show featuring the latest Spring-Summer 2025 collection by PETER KAISER. In addition to showcasing current trends, the models also presented a historical attraction: a PETER KAISER shoe from the 19th century, ceremoniously displayed at the opening.

A model presents a 19th-century historical shoe at the new PETER KAISER outlet. Bild: Andreas Schlichter

Another fascinating experience was the live broadcast from production sites in Asia, offering guests a global perspective on CAPRICE’s innovative manufacturing. Shoe technicians from Pirmasens reported directly from the factories about their daily work and were available to answer visitors' questions.

Product managers presented a diverse selection of leather types used in the production of CAPRICE and PETER KAISER shoes. The great interest of the guests was evident not only in their numerous questions but also in their keen attention to the expert presentations. The CAPRICE specialists demonstrated their outstanding expertise in leather and shoe materials.

Insight into the production hall of the CAPRICE shoe factory in Pirmasens. Credits: CAPRICE Schuhproduktion GmbH & Co. KG

Jürgen Cölsch, Managing Director of CAPRICE, expressed his great satisfaction: “Our goal with this open house event was to provide insights into our work, showcase our innovative strength, and emphasize our close connection with customers and partners – the overwhelming response confirms that we have achieved this.”