Gymshark opened a jacket potato shop opposite Hyrox London

Over the weekend, Gymshark took over a retro sandwich shop opposite the Hyrox London venue in West London to serve free jacket potatoes to race finishers. The occasion: to give Hyrox athletes the post-race moment that the sport itself rarely delivers. By Friday afternoon, the queue stretched down the street.

The activation, called The Jacket Patch, ran from 27–29 March at Frank's, Addison Bridge Place, W14. Every Hyrox athlete who walked through the door received a free jacket potato served by Grime Gran and Spud Man, two of Britain’s most followed internet icons.

The Conditioning Club Patch Jacket, a performance jacket featuring velcro sleeves on which racers can mount their Hyrox race patches, was available at 20% off on the day (RRP £65). Surprise free jackets were also gifted to finishers throughout the weekend.

Credits: Gymshark

What made The Jacket Patch notable wasn’t just the format, but the discipline with which Gymshark allowed a genuine consumer insight to drive every executional decision. Community research conducted by the brand found that post-race celebration is, for most Hyrox participants, almost non-existent. Athletes train for months. They sacrifice weekends and early mornings. And then the race—roughly 90 minutes from start to finish—is over. Most go home.

Over 1 in 3 describe feeling pride or euphoria after finishing, but say the emotion has nowhere to go. One participant described the finish line as “kind of anticlimactic.” Another said, “the journey felt bigger than the finish line itself.” That tension—the achievement exists, but isn’t marked—became the brief.

“Gymshark exists for people who do gym. And people who do gym work hard—really hard. Months of early mornings, sacrificed weekends, showing up when nobody’s watching. And then the race is over in roughly 90 minutes. We thought that deserved more than a social post. So we showed up at the finish line to give those people a moment, with the two best people we know for the job—Grime Gran and Spud Man.” Noel Mack, Chief Brand Officer, Gymshark

The Jacket Patch answered it with clean logic: a physical space to stop, eat, and sit with what you’ve just done, in a venue that echoed the carb-heavy British vernacular of a post-race reward. The Conditioning Club Patch Jacket served as a wearable record of completion, with velcro patches acting as a personalisation mechanic so racers can display and celebrate their achievements beyond the day.

Credits: Gymshark

Credits: Gymshark

The talent was a deliberate nod to British culture. Grime Gran (Margie Keefe, 86, 300K Instagram / 170K TikTok) became a global cultural moment when she explained jacket potatoes to Kim Kardashian on Capital FM. Spud Man (Ben Newman, 4.2M TikTok, recently featured in the New York Times) is Britain’s most famous potato vendor. Both were present across the full three days.

Every detail earned its place, including the menu. Options included Tuna Mayonnaise, Sled Pulled Pork, Ski Con Carne, and the Gymshark Special—chicken, rice, broccoli, no sauce. The packaging read: "Cooked? Me too. Followed by the words: Tastes better as a finisher."

The Jacket Patch sits within Gymshark’s long-running strategy of building brand presence around the lived experience of its community. Earlier this month, the brand ran Battle Stations, a free Hyrox simulation event open to anyone with no entry fee and no prior experience required. The Jacket Patch picked up where that left off.