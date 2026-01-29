Hollister signs at Metrocentre

The Metrocentre Partnership has announced that Hollister has signed at Metrocentre, adding another global powerhouse brand to the leading destination for fashion retail in the North East.

Hollister, owned by Abercrombie & Fitch, is set to open a 6,000 sq ft unit in Red Mall this summer,adjacent to Stradivarius and the upsized Superdrug. The store will showcase a selection of clothing, accessories, and fragrances, from unique, trendy pieces to the brand’s signature staples, in its latestshop format. Joining Hollister in the adjacent unit over the next few months will also be Lovisa, the on-trend jewellery brand. Taking 957 sq ft in Red Mall, Lovisa will deliver a broad selection of fashionable yet affordable jewellery, such as earrings, necklaces, and rings, as well as offer its free piercing service.

These signings come off the back of Metrocentre’s strategic additions to its fashion line-up throughout 2025, including Stradivarius and Urban Outfitters. Alongside the likes of Reiss, Mango, and ZARA, the Red Mall collection of international retailers highlights Metrocentre’s investment in curating a compelling, fashion-forward environment that attracts sought-after, global brands and those that deliver on-trend, accessible style.

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, said: “The strategic addition of Hollister is a clear demonstration of our commitment to delivering a prime retail mix, one that hits the right notes across our entire visitor demographic. Our fashion offer is growing in response to evidenced demand; we are continuing to attract the best-in-class shop fits, and Hollister’s desire to be part of Metrocentre shows the pull of having a real critical mass of competitor brands in one place.”

The upcoming arrival of Hollister and Lovisa follows a highly successful year of leasing and performance at Metrocentre. Attracting over 16 million visitors throughout 2025, Metrocentre also welcomed 16 new brands, delivering more than 70,000 sq ft of new lettings, alongside a further 78,000 sq ft of store upsizes and refurbishments. Standout openings included Søstrene Grene,experiential leisure concept Activate, jewellery retailer Diamonds Factory, and Japanese-inspired restaurant brand Maki & Ramen, which has strengthened the centre’s F&B offer with the launch of its 7,000 sq ft unit in The Qube.