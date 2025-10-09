House of Dior Beverly Hills: An exceptional boutique on Rodeo Drive

Dior unveils the House of Dior Beverly Hills* on the legendary Rodeo Drive: a new emblematic location perpetuating the powerful ties between Dior and California. This unique setting pays homage to the beauty of the plant world and celebrates the House's history in Hollywood.

Sublimated by an undulating façade, this “kingdom of dreams” – designed by architect Peter Marino – reveals a pared-down, refined atmosphere. Bathed in light and adorned by Dior codes, four floors present the different universes of Dior, punctuated by a monumental central staircase and a prevalence of greenery.

Each space expresses a singular identity: from the VIP lounges to a new restaurant Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn – the first outside of Paris – as well as a lush terrace offering breathtaking views of the city. Echoing Christian Dior’s enduring friendships with the artists of his time, this outstanding venue also features a selection of remarkable works by contemporary artists, from Karine Laval to Nancy Lorenz.

Credits: Jonathan Taylor

The windows display miniature scenes, capturing the glamour of the red carpet and the magic of the Dior dream in the United States. Visitors become spectators, exploring the behind-the-scenes secrets of this fabulous story.

Produced especially for this boutique, exclusive limited-edition pieces enrich this exceptional offer, combining the wonder of Hollywood with quintessential Parisian elegance.

Credits: Jonathan Taylor

