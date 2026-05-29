House of Dior Shinsaibashi: A new venue for unique experiences in Osaka

Celebrating the powerful ties that unite Dior and Japan, the Maison is opening an unprecedented House of Dior in the heart of Shinsaibashi’s vibrant district.

The undulating façade, designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, is a technical masterpiece. A homage to the virtuosity of haute couture, it evokes the flowing drapery and layered fabrics of the dresses created by Christian Dior.

Conceived by architect Peter Marino, the interior of this “kingdom of dreams” unfolds over four floors, connected by a monumental staircase encircling a sculptural work by Alice Aycock.

From Dior’s heritage to its timeless modernity, the House’s various worlds are revealed in an enveloping atmosphere of luminous tones punctuated by eternal Dior codes, such as the Versailles parquet.

Credits: Den Niwa

Women’s accessories, shoes, and a selection of leather goods are presented on the first floor, complemented by fragrances from La Collection Privée and jewellery. A vertical garden transforms this refined setting into a verdant haven.

The second floor reveals Jonathan Anderson’s ready-to-wear collections along with exceptional bags, while the third floor — dotted with navy blue armchairs adding a contemporary note — expresses the audacious spirit of Dior menswear.

Credits: Den Niwa

Echoing the friendships that Christian Dior — who was also a gallery owner — forged with the artists of his time, this unique venue hosts remarkable works ranging from those by Christian Bérard — a friend of the founding couturier who advised him on his first boutique, Colifichets — to Claude Lalanne’s iconic Ginkgo bench, Franck Evennou’s furniture, and Tim Hailand’s reinterpretations of toile de Jouy.

As a final surprise, several floral compositions encapsulated by Azuma Makoto transform the Japanese art of flower arranging — Ikebana — subtly conveying the couturier’s passion for nature.

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Prolonging the enchantment, the Monsieur Dior restaurant on the top floor offers a timeless interlude in a setting envisioned by Peter Marino as a tribute to gardens. Anne-Sophie Pic, the world’s most Michelin-starred female chef, has dreamed up a tailor-made menu with a series of culinary creations reinterpreting Dior’s emblems, from cannage to the oval and leopard print.

Credits: Den Niwa

Poetically named La Toile Blanche, Les Pétales, and La Pelote, the dishes reveal a couture elegance wonderfully highlighted by the chef’s outstanding expertise. The finest elements, textures, and combinations are showcased in a captivating dialogue between French haute cuisine and Japanese ingredients.

A magical destination where the very essence of the Dior dream comes to life.