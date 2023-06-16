Hunkemöller Collaborates with Google Cloud to Provide Data-Driven Retail Experience

The leading omnichannel retailer will use RISE with SAP® to migrate its SAP® software systems to Google Cloud, reducing costs and increasing scalability

Google Cloud today announced a new partnership with Hunkemöller, a leading women's lingerie brand, to help improve its customer experience and accelerate its omnichannel growth strategy. The global retailer will use the RISE with SAP® solution to move its SAP® software workloads and IT infrastructure to Google Cloud to realize a more flexible, scalable, and data-driven approach that will enable a seamless omni-customer experience across its brand.

Hunkemöller is one of Europe’s leading lingerie specialists with headquarters in the Netherlands and operations in 23 countries including over 850 stores and 15 webshops that seamlessly work together to give customers the best shopping experience. To support its growth and meet the ever-changing needs of its customers, the company decided to migrate from an on-premise IT infrastructure to Google Cloud, with the goal of helping create a data-driven culture and finding new efficiencies within Hunkemöller’s operations worldwide.

By leveraging Google Cloud's data and analytics capabilities including Looker, BigQuery and Vertex AI, Hunkemöller will be able to more precisely segment and activate its customers in accordance with its local data policies. For example, using data on its registered members—from both inside and outside Hunkemöller’s SAP® software environment—Hunkemöller can suggest the right size for customers based on their purchase history and preferences. This will not only deliver a more personalized shopping experience, but also enable the company to reduce returns, streamline processes and provide an improved omnichannel experience.

With RISE with SAP® on Google Cloud, Hunkemöller plans to migrate its SAP® software environment and other applications to the cloud, which will help the company reduce costs, scale its business more easily and better innovate for the future. Multiple strategic workloads are stored across different locations, but these will be consolidated in the cloud, making it easier to access and analyze data from various sources.

By moving our on-premise data to the cloud and leveraging Google Cloud technologies, we can provide our customers with the best possible customer experience—digitally driven and supported by data. Developments happen at lightspeed in retail, and we want to be a market leader when it comes to digital applications and use of data for a better customer experience and operation of the business. We worked intensively with experts from Google Cloud and partners to realise the blueprint for cloud migration. Gordon Smit, Global IT Director at Hunkemöller

Hunkemöller, like many other brands, has access to large amounts of data, which is frequently stored in SAP® software systems. This data can be used to gain better insights into customer behavior and market trends. We are excited to collaborate with Hunkemöller to migrate its critical business systems and data to the cloud, and to help the brand establish a data-driven foundation for future growth. Joris Schoonis, MD of Google Cloud Benelux

We are proud to partner with Hunkemöller and Google to accelerate the transformation to the cloud and build the foundation of new digital innovations together. Bart Doomen, Head of Industries, SAP Netherlands

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Hunkemöller

Hunkemöller is one of Europe’s leading and fastest-growing lingerie brands, with over 850 stores across 22 countries. Founded in Amsterdam in 1886, the company has since developed into a pan-European omnichannel lingerie brand. Hunkemöller delivers perfect fitting, fashionable, and high-quality bodywear products (bras, underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and other categories including fitness gear). Hunkemöller is a truly omnichannel retailer and has integrated technology into every aspect of the business; from extensive customer profiling based on an extensive base of active loyalty program members, to a digitalised recruitment and training process for retail employees. The customer journey is at the heart of Hunkemöller’s strategy and has resulted in a seamless interaction between the physical and digital environment through its click2brick initiatives. Sustainable journey Together Tomorrow was launched in 2020, a name created to unite all activities that look after the planet and its people.