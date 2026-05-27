Inditex Brands Stradivarius and Pull&Bear Open Regional Debuts at Meadowhall

Meadowhall has announced that leading Inditex brands Stradivarius and Pull&Bear have launched neighbouring stores at the scheme, as firsts in Yorkshire. The two openings take Inditex’s presence at the destination to more than 70,000 sq ft, including the latest Zara and Bershka concepts, reinforcing Meadowhall’s position as a prime retail hub.

Pull&Bear has opened a 13,000 sq ft unit on Meadowhall’s Lower Level High Street, showcasing its eclectic collection of menswear, womenswear, and teen clothing, alongside accessories and footwear. The store incorporates the brand’s latest design concept, delivering a contemporary retail environment designed to elevate the customer experience.

Credits: Inditex

Next door, Stradivarius has opened its 9,000 sq ft flagship store, marking its first location in the region. The store has the brand’s trend-led womenswear collections, targeting a highly engaged and fashion-conscious customer base.

Richard Crowther, Retail Leasing Director at British Land, said: “Stradivarius and Pull&Bear are compelling additions to our retail mix. They enhance the breadth of our fashion offer and again prove Meadowhall’s regional dominance, with two more Yorkshire debuts for international brands. Meadowhall reaches 20% of the UK’s population, and refreshing our tenant mix with exciting international names such as these means we are providing that vast catchment with access to an unrivalled collection of the best brands.”

Credits: Inditex

This announcement follows the news that Meadowhall has won Best Retail and Leisure Deal at the Yorkshire Children’s Charity Real Estate Awards 2026, for the letting last year of Sephora. The award exemplifies Meadowhall’s regional dominance, as the only place in Yorkshire with a Sephora, and now the same can be said for both Stradivarius and Pull&Bear.