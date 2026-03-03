Inditex triples down at Metrocentre with Bershka signing

The Metrocentre Partnership has announced the signing of global fashion powerhouse Bershka for itsregional debut, reinforcing the centre’s position as the go-to retail destination in the North East.

Bershka will open a 16,000 sq ft unit in Red Mall, joining other Inditex brands Stradivarius and Zaraand taking the Spanish retail fashion group’s total footprint at Metrocentre to more than 65,000 sq ft. The new store will feature Bershka’s full product range, spanning womenswear, menswear, teen clothing, and accessories, showcasing the brand’s signature approach to trend-led, accessible fashion.

This signing represents another coveted addition to Metrocentre’s fashion line-up, which has brought together brands with a broad and diverse appeal. This has, in turn, generated strong demand andmomentum over the past year, with the arrivals of Urban Outfitters and Stradivarius, now sitting alongside established names such as River Island, Mango, H&M, and Flannels. The emphasis on best-in-class fashion is already paying dividends in 2026, with category sales up 7.4 percent in January vs 2025, and womenswear in particular achieving growth of 9.8 percent vs last year, as well as Hollister due to open this summer.

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, said: "The addition of Bershka to Metrocentre underlines the strength of our relationship with Inditex, as well as the success of our fashion proposition, category performance, and the momentum across the scheme. Securing another Inditex brand in such quick succession further highlights Metrocentre as a fashion-forward, best-in-class retail destination, and it’s clear the confidence global brands have in our long-term vision. Red Mall has been shaped as that accessible premium fashion hub, and we are driving consistent sales growth there, increasing footfall and broadening its appeal, while ensuring that consumers across the North East have access to some of the most in-demand, exciting brands on the high street.”

The signing of Bershka follows the recent news that Metrocentre has broken ground on The Crescent, its brand-new 10,000 sq ft hub for independent and emerging brands. Set to launch in Q2 of this year, The Crescent will transform a key part of Metrocentre’s Upper Green Mall, and will create further opportunities for independent retailers to sit alongside national and global powerhouse brands elsewhere in the centre.