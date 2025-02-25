JD hosts largest-ever JD UP careers event in Manchester to inspire the next generation

JD is gearing up to host 6,000 bright young minds and budding retailers at the Manchester Central Convention Complex on 27 and 28 February, for its largest JD UP careers event to date, set to inspire future generations and educate them on career options and the world of work.

The two-day event marks a major milestone, bringing the total number of JD UP participants to over 10,000, across Manchester and London, a reflection of JD’s commitment to empower youth and drive social mobility through the transformative work of the JD Foundation.

Credits: JD Sports

Students from 51 local schools will be immersed in an environment where learning meets hands-on experience designed to inspire, inform and equip young people with the tools to thrive in today’s fast-paced world. JD UP promises an unforgettable experience, combining impactful auditorium sessions with hands-on career exploration.

Nicola Kowalczuk, Chief People Officer at JD, said:

“JD UP is about more than just exploring jobs – it’s about opening doors, building confidence, and giving young people the tools to go after a career they are passionate about. With over 60% of JD’s workforce under 25, we are not just investing in the nextgeneration – we’re shaping it.Building on the resounding success of JD UP events across the UK, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback received, we are now looking further afield with plans to take the initiative into new markets – kicking off with Spain and the US. The launch of a new virtual work experience programme in April 2025 will also extend our reach and provide career resources and insights to young people everywhere.”

Credits: JD Sports

What attendees can expect:

Zone 1: A behind-the-scenes look at JD, exploring retail, buying and merchandising, the studio team, and even a DJ booth to connect students with JD’s creative minds and brand experts.

Students will be encouraged to unleash their creativity by designing their own JD duffle bag. Motivational Speakers: Students will get to hear from inspiring figures such as leadership across the firm, including CEO Régis Schultz and Chair Andy Higginson, as well as social media personalities like Angry Ginge, sharing how perseverance and passion leads to success.

Credits: JD Sports

Credits: JD Sports

JD UP is more than a careers event – it’s a cultural movement delivering on the JD Foundation’s mission of empowering young people to reach their unlimited potential. The JD Foundation is stepping up beyond donations this year, partnering with Whysup, a mental health and resilience charity, to create tailored programmes for schools. 10 schools are already rolling out this crucial initiative, making sure young people are armed with the skills to navigate life’s challenges as they build their futures. Through initiatives like JD UP and the broader work across the JD Foundation, JD Group is committed to fostering stronger youth communities, transforming lives and making a lasting impact on social change.