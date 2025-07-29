JD Sports strengthens presence in Central and Eastern Europe

JD Sports continues its strategic expansion across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), underlining its ambitions to solidify a leading position in the international sports fashion retail sector. Following its first regional store opening in Poland in 2021, the British-born multi-channel retailer now operates 65 stores across Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Slovakia, with further openings imminent.

The brand’s offer includes a curated mix of global sportswear giants such as Nike, adidas, Puma, and The North Face, complemented by its proprietary labels including Pink Soda and Supply & Demand. This combination supports JD’s positioning as a destination for consumers seeking performance-led lifestyle and fashion-forward sportswear.

At the core of the CEE growth is a people-driven approach. JD’s in-market teams are recognised for executing brand strategy and operations with precision and passion, contributing to rapid market penetration in a region with increasing appetite for international retail concepts.

As JD Sports deepens its investment in the CEE, the company signals both confidence in the region’s long-term retail potential and its commitment to scaling through localized retail strategies backed by global resources.