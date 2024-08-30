KangaROOS Unveils Limited-Edition Sneaker Collaboration with PepsiCo

Celebrating Heritage, Craftsmanship, and Innovation in a Special "Made in Germany" Edition

Pirmasens, August 22, 2024 – KangaROOS is proud to announce a unique limited edition sneaker collaboration with PepsiCo. This exclusive sneaker, handcrafted in Germany, marks a significant moment in our brand’s history, combining our legendary craftsmanship with the bold, innovative spirit of PepsiCo.

In celebration of PepsiCo's new visual identity and our shared commitment to pushing boundaries, we have created a special edition sneaker that embodies the best of both worlds. Handcrafted in 90 meticulous steps at our renowned German shoe factory Hummel&Hummel, these unisex sneakers feature premium materials, including suede, soft Nappa, and bioactive mesh. For the first time, we’ve introduced metallic accents that symbolize the material of Pepsi's iconic beverage cans, adding a distinctive touch to the design. Even the shoe box is a collector’s item, designed to resemble a vintage beverage vending machine.

Credits: KangaROOS

This collaboration is more than just a product launch; it’s a fusion of two brands known for breaking boundaries. "Our intensive collaboration over the past few months brings together two brands that stand for zeitgeist, authenticity, quality, and joy of life," says Marco Lachner, Brand Building & Customer Relations at Bernd Hummel GmbH, the global licensee of KangaROOS.

This limited-edition sneaker is a testament to KangaROOS' dedication to quality and innovation, combined with PepsiCo’s relentless drive for creativity. As you lace up these sneakers, you’re stepping into a narrative that transcends fashion, embodying the essence of two brands committed to pushing the limits of what’s possible.