Kids Around expands retail presence with new store at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet

Credits: CWF

Kids Around, the multi-brand childrenswear retailer under CWF Group, has officially opened its latest store at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, marking a new chapter in the brand’s UK expansion strategy.

Located in one of the country’s leading designer destinations, the new Kids Around store offers a curated selection of premium brands for children. Shoppers can expect to find collections from the likes of Hugo Boss, Givenchy Kids, Chloe and Kenzo, reflecting a commitment to style and quality for the youngest clientele.

The collaboration between CWF Group and McArthurGlen further underscores a shared ambition to strengthen the presence of designer childrenswear in outlet retail environments.

