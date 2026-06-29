Landsec brings Inditex's Bershka to Westgate Oxford

British property group Landsec is partnering with Spanish fashion group Inditex to open a Bershka store at Westgate Oxford, the shopping centre in Oxford, according to a press release. The store is set to open in autumn.

Bershka, Inditex's youth fashion brand, is popular with Gen Z shoppers. Landsec said the signing strengthens its long-standing relationship with Inditex and reflects continued demand from international brands for what it described as high-performing retail locations.

According to Landsec, Westgate Oxford draws more than 17 million visitors a year, including local residents, students and tourists. The Bershka signing follows other recent additions to the centre, including Sephora and Lego, the latter of which drew large crowds on its opening day.

"Bershka is a fantastic addition to Westgate Oxford," said Pablo Sueiras, head of retail and hospitality leasing at Landsec, adding that the brand's Gen Z customer base would broaden the centre's fashion offer.