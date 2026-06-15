Li & Fung expands Vera Bradley into apparel, building on strong home category momentum

Li & Fung Limited, the world's leading supply chain solutions partner for consumer brands and retailers, today announced the expansion of its licensing partnership with Vera Bradley into apparel, building on the strong performance of its existing soft home business launched in early 2025. The agreement, facilitated by Vera Bradley’s licensing agency IMG Licensing, extends the collaboration into several apparel categories, with an initial focus on tops, sweaters, and outerwear launching for holiday 2026, and expanding to include swim and dresses for cruise 2027. The collection will be available across full-price, specialty, off-price, and club channels.

Building on the momentum in home, the new apparel line brings Vera Bradley’s signature prints and design language into everyday wear. The collection focuses on recognizable patterns, color, and quilting details, adapted for a broad, multigenerational customer, and designed to sell across channels.

Holiday 2026 collection. Credits: Vera Bradley

“We’ve seen strong traction in home, and expanding into apparel is a natural next step,” said Jason Kra, President of Li & Fung. “What we bring is the ability to scale this across categories and channels, without losing what makes the brand distinctive.”

“At the end of the day, it comes down to making the product work,” said Mel Limoncelli, Senior Vice President, Head of Licensed Brands at Li & Fung. “We take what customers already love about Vera Bradley and translate that into apparel that fits how people shop today.”

Spring 2027. Credits: Vera Bradley

This expansion builds on Li & Fung’s growing pipeline of licensing partnerships, as brands look for a partner who can move quickly and execute across multiple markets in a more complex environment.

"Apparel is a meaningful expansion for Vera Bradley," said Melinda Paraie, Chief Brand Officer of Vera Bradley. "We've built strong momentum in the home category, and we're confident this partnership will help us deliver quality apparel that reflects our brand's DNA. It's about meeting our customers where they are and giving them more ways to express their personal style."

The new Vera Bradley apparel line will debut for holiday 2026 and is now available for viewings and orders.