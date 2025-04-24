LOLA CASADEMUNT opens its third store in Saudi Arabia at Solitaire Mall, Riyadh

LOLA CASADEMUNT, the iconic women's fashion and accessories brand, opens its third store in Saudi Arabia in one of the capital's most exclusive shopping centers, Solitaire Mall, in Riyadh . This opening marks an important milestone in the brand's growth in the country, following the success of its two previous stores: the first in Jeddah, in The Village shopping center, and the second in Riyadh, in The Zone complex.

The new store stands out for its complete change in design and image, reflecting the company's high quality standards and ongoing growth, improvement, and evolution. This renovation not only reflects the most innovative trends but also sets a benchmark for the design of future LOLA CASADEMUNT stores.

The architectural concept of this store is characterized by a selection of noble and stone materials that, in addition to providing elegance, generate a sense of solidity and warmth in the space. Particularly striking is the imposing facade, crafted from layers of iron, glass, wood, and concrete, which form the backbone of this personalized store, with the LC logo embossed across its entire surface.

Credits: LOLA CASADEMUNT

A central element of this concept is the 18-meter chandelier, which runs throughout the store, providing warm, enveloping lighting. This detail not only highlights the unique character of the space but also creates a captivating environment that invites you to enjoy an intuitive shopping experience.

The decor is characterized by its simplicity and sophistication, with a clean, functional, and monochromatic style that emphasizes the clothing and accessories, providing a shopping experience that connects directly with the product.

This new store is a clear example of LOLA CASADEMUNT's commitment to innovation, quality, and constant evolution. Beyond offering a unique space that combines style, comfort, and modernity, this opening also reflects the brand's ability to adapt to the tastes and needs of its customers locally. Every market is different, and that's why LOLA CASADEMUNT works to ensure that each point of sale authentically reflects the lifestyle and preferences of the women who inspire them in each location.

Credits: LOLA CASADEMUNT

“This opening in Solitaire Mall represents another step in our firm international expansion strategy and the consolidation of LOLA CASADEMUNT as a leading global brand in the world of women's fashion. Saudi Arabia has welcomed us with exceptional enthusiasm, and this reinforces our conviction that the brand connects with women who value personality, style, and quality, beyond borders. With each new store, we seek not only to grow as a company, but also to evolve in design, concept, and experience. This new flagship in Riyadh is not just another store: it reflects where we are going as a brand, and how we understand fashion as a lifestyle. We have designed a space that connects emotionally with our customers. We want them to feel as if they are in the right place when they enter, surrounded by inspiration and what represents them,” says Paco Sánchez, CEO of LOLA CASADEMUNT.

This flagship store features the complete collections of the two lines that make up the LOLA CASADEMUNT universe: on the one hand, LOLA CASADEMUNT, the more casual and ready-to-wear line; and on the other, LOLA CASADEMUNT BY MAITE, the premium, more sophisticated and personal line designed by the brand's creative director, Maite Casademunt.

This opening in Solitaire Mall, Riyadh, represents a new milestone for the brand and builds on the recent progress of its international expansion plan, launched in 2021, which has already seen LOLA CASADEMUNT reach 42 countries. With this third store in Saudi Arabia, LOLA CASADEMUNT consolidates its presence in the Middle East, one of the strategic markets on its international roadmap, where the brand has been enthusiastically received.

Credits: LOLA CASADEMUNT

Currently, the brand has a total of 100 single-brand stores worldwide, including its own stores, franchises, and corner stores. Through its multi-brand channel, it is represented in more than 840 stores abroad and more than 680 in Spain. It also maintains a strong online presence thanks to its own e-commerce in nine countries, as well as its inclusion in leading marketplaces such as Zalando (26 countries), About You (26 countries), and El Corte Inglés (Spain and Portugal).

At the national level, LOLA CASADEMUNT has continued to strengthen its reach, reaching 29 own stores, 4 franchises and 44 corners in El Corte Inglés , in addition to a solid multi-brand distribution network.

This expansion supports the company's three-year strategic plan, launched in 2024, which is based on key pillars such as brand, product, digitalization, and talent. This path has already resulted in 25% growth in annual revenue, reaching €56.5 million by 2024.

In parallel, LOLA CASADEMUNT continues to make firm progress in its commitment to sustainability through the LOLA LOVES LIFE project, structured around three pillars: People, Product, and Planet. The firm closed 2024 with important milestones in this area, such as the calculation of its carbon footprint (Scopes 1 and 2), the publication of its first Non-Financial Reporting Statement (NFIS), and the expansion of sustainable certifications such as GRS, BCI, and CSR, all in line with the CSRD Directive and several of the SDGs set by the firm.

Thus, this new store not only represents a physical expansion, but also a reflection of a company that continues to grow solidly, consistently, and responsibly, with its focus on continuing to position LOLA CASADEMUNT as one of the most attractive brands in the fashion sector, both nationally and internationally.