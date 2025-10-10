London Flagship Store ranks in MR MARVIS's Top 3

Amsterdam-based menswear brand MR MARVIS celebrates its first month on King’s Road in London. Open since September, the brand’s 20th store has already secured a spot among MR MARVIS’ top three best-performing retail locations. The recent London opening marks a significant milestone in the company’s international growth and paves the way for further expansion across London and the UK.

Chelsea Calling

Building on a clientele since 2017, including the UK’s most notable family, MR MARVIS is bringing the brand’s products and values closer to its customers with a physical store in the heart of one of its stylish and discerning communities. The new MR MARVIS flagship is located in Chelsea – one of the capital’s most famous shopping districts and coveted neighbourhoods. Once the stomping ground of iconic clothing designers such as Vivienne Westwood and Mary Quant, King’s Road is now a symbol of creativity, individuality, and style – perfectly aligning with the brand’s ethos. With 20 stores in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, The London flagship store – the first outside continental Europe – has already earned a place among the brand’s top three best-performing locations. Shoppers have expressed how pleased they are to finally explore the collection in person.

“Careful analysis of customer data revealed that there was a high demand from London’s Chelsea neighbourhood. This made King’s Road, known for its inviting clothing and lifestyle stores, the perfect location for our new store.” Richelle, Retail Director

“London marks a major milestone for our brand: if you make it there, you’ll make it anywhere – London Edition. Very happy to share that so far, the results look very promising.” Steven Vrendenbarg, Co-founder

The perfect Fit

Formerly a café, the space has been completely renovated to capture the unique MR MARVIS aesthetic. This hasn’t gone by unnoticed, with neighbouring businesses and passersby regularly praising its well-maintained appearance. MR MARVIS has put its signature spin on the flagship, with a distinctive light blue store façade and robust oak frames, artfully placed displays of the brand’s iconic trousers and tops, and eye-catching photography from the brand’s latest campaign shot at Lake Como, Italy and St. Moritz, Switzerland. Shoppers are greeted with premium coffee and refreshments – a natural part of the MR MARVIS welcome. In addition, the brand’s in-store stylists are always on hand to guide customers and enhance their shopping experience by helping them find their ultimate fit, dissecting the advantages of different fabrics, and offering styling tips.