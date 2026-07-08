Lululemon to open first store in India

Canadian sportswear brand Lululemon is set to open its first store in India. The store will be located at DLF Promenade in New Delhi and is scheduled to open later this autumn, as part of a franchise agreement with Indian e-commerce platform Tata CLiQ.

The store will carry high-performance apparel for men and women across activities including yoga, Pilates, running, training, tennis, golf and everyday movement. Lululemon says the location will also serve as a space for guests, ambassadors and local health and fitness communities to connect.

Credits: Lululemon

At the time of the opening, Tata CLiQ will launch Lululemon on its Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion platforms, bringing the brand's athletic and lifestyle products, along with its community-led events, to shoppers across the country.

Lululemon senior vice president EMEA Sarah Clark called the India launch a milestone for the company as it continues to expand internationally. Ahead of the opening, the brand has been working with Tata CLiQ to build relationships within New Delhi's fitness community.

Credits: Lululemon

Tata CLiQ chief executive officer Gopal Asthana said the partnership marks an important step in bringing globally known brands to Indian consumers. According to Asthana, the company expects strong demand from shoppers seeking performance products that combine functionality with style, and plans to grow Lululemon's omnichannel presence in the country following the launch.

Market expansion is a key part of Lululemon's growth strategy. The brand now has a presence in more than 30 markets, spanning North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and China Mainland. The India launch follows the company's earlier entry this year into Poland, Greece, Hungary and Romania, also through franchise partnerships.