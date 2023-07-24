Ma.strum’s SS24 collection conquers German market with fashion agency Room Nine

British menswear brand Ma.strum, launched in 2008, initially began as a partnership with the Massimo Osti Archive. Specialising in military-inspired, technical apparel, the brand is now independently managed and under the leadership of CEO John Sharp since 2011. Operating from Essex, England, Ma.strum stands out with its unique blend of fashion and function, focusing on textile innovation and practical design. The brand's influences span from sportswear to performance clothing and military design elements, with each collection reflecting deep research into how wearers interact with their attire and how the attire protects them in return.

After announcing an expansion to the German market in spring 2023, Ma.strum is now collaborating with fashion agency Room Nine. Founded in 2005 by Torsten Müller, the agency is specialised in the distribution of luxury sportswear brands - and will be presenting the SS24 collection to its network of German retailers in their 400 sqm showroom located in Duesseldorf, a city that is home to a plethora of up-and-coming fashion brands.

We are excited to be working with Torsten and the team and believe that with their experience and strong contact with key retailers across Germany, we can build a solid and profitable business together. Simon Walker, Global Head of Sales and Marketing

SS24 collection Credits: Ma.strum

Form, fashion, function - Ma.strum’s ethos speaks to the German customer

The expansion to Germany seems natural for Ma.strum: The brand’s design approach of ‘form, fashion, function’ caters to the expectations of German customers who often prioritise textile quality, technical value and functional design over short-lived fashions and trendiness. As such, the SS24 collection shows the brand’s signature technical outerwear, as well as refined takes on sweaters and vests, trousers and shorts. With a focus on neutral shades such as navy, khaki and off-white, Ma.strum ensures to address the German preference for classic colours, supporting the idea of timeless design and lifelong investments that rules within the German audience. Nevertheless, the brand also presents styles in green, orange, yellow or pink shades, making sure to offer choices for the more daring customers, who prefer to experiment with colour rather than cut.

Fabric innovations with a waxed finish play with countryside aesthetics, zippers, pockets and flaps that serve both a visual as well as a functional purpose and minimal branding further express Ma.strums signature approach.