Mango expands its presence in the United Kingdom with a store in Trafford Centre in Manchester

Mango, one of Europe’s leading fashion groups, is strengthening its presence in the United Kingdom with a new store in Manchester. Specifically, in Trafford Centre, the third-largest shopping centre in the United Kingdom.

The store, with a selling space of close to 400 m 2 , exclusively stocks the Woman line and features the New Med store concept, inspired by the Mediterranean and characterised by the spirit and freshness of the brand. Sustainability and architectural integration are key to this new design, which is why new stores feature elements such as eco-efficient lighting and heating and ventilation, and a design which incorporates sustainable materials such as natural paint. The Mango store opening in the Trafford Centre is part of the company’s expansion plan in the United Kingdom, with several store openings this year mainly in the south and centre of the country. These include the 450 m 2 store that exclusively stocks the Woman line in Westfield Stratford City, one of the largest shopping centres in the country. Also Mango’s arrival for the first time in the city of Brighton, where the company has opened a 470 m 2 store in the Churchill Square shopping centre.

Mango in the United Kingdom

Mango has been present in the United Kingdom since 1999. In 2021, the company strengthened its presence in the country with the opening of a new flagship store in Oxford Street, London, and another three stores in Manchester, Edinburgh and Derby. It also opened nine corners with the John Lewis Partnership throughout the United Kingdom and four stores with Morleys Department Stores.

In 2022 Mango strengthened its presence in the north of the country with a store in Glasgow Fort, the city’s main shopping and leisure centre, as well as in the Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford, the fifth largest in the country, and at Battersea Power Station in London. At the end of the year, the company opened its first store in Newcastle, located in the Eldon Square shopping centre, one of the busiest in the country.

Mango closed 2022 with 53 stores in the United Kingdom, including company-owned stores, franchises and corners in department stores, as well as an online presence through its own online channel and other marketplaces.