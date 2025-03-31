Mango Opens First Glasgow Store Featuring Man Line on Iconic Buchanan Street

Mango, one of the leading international brands in the fashion industry, continues its expansion in the United Kingdom with a new store in Glasgow, on Buchanan Street, one of the busiest and most iconic streets in the city. The new point of sale, with a selling space of 680 m² and products from the Woman and Man lines, is the first in Glasgow to include menswear offer.

The new store also features the New Med Mediterranean-inspired store concept, reflecting the spirit and freshness of the brand. Sustainability and architectural integration are key to this new design that conceives the Mango store as a Mediterranean home with different spaces where warm tones and neutral colors predominate, combined with traditional, handcrafted, sustainable, and natural materials.

This opening is part of Mango's 4E 2024-2026 Strategic Plan, aimed at promoting the company's differential value proposition, its commitment to innovation and sustainability, and boosting sales through a major expansion of its store portfolio and the growth of all its lines and channels.

Mango in Scotland

Mango opened its first store in Scotland in 1999. Last year, the company inaugurated three stores. Specifically, in Glasgow Silverburn, Glasgow Braehead, and Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird. With the new point of sale on Buchanan Street, Mango has four stores in Glasgow, expanding its presence in Scotland to eight points of sale.