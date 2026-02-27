Marc Cain opens new franchise store in Jinzhou, China

Marc Cain has opened its new franchise store in the Xintiandi Mall in Jinzhou, China, thereby strengthening its position in the Asian market. The premium label presents its collections in an exclusive and modern ambience across approximately 180 square metres.

The design reflects the unmistakable Marc Cain aesthetic and brand DNA: rose-coloured walls meet elegant ornaments, which accentuate both the store and the glass façade, creating a connection between the interior and exterior spaces.

Credits: Marc Cain

The high-quality and inspiring environment of the mall, which also features numerous local labels, provides the ideal setting for the international brand and is the perfect platform for targeting new customers in the Chinese market.

The opening was celebrated with an exclusive opening event and marks the first step in Marc Cain's strategic expansion in China. Two further stores in the north-east of the country are already planned to expand the brand's presence.