Marc Cain Strengthens U.S. Presence with New Showroom in Los Angeles and Expanded Location in New York

Marc Cain is consistently continuing its international expansion strategy and further increasing its presence in the U.S. market: with the opening of a new showroom in Los Angeles and the expansion of its existing location in New York, the company is creating key conditions for growth and deeper market penetration in North America.

The showrooms serve as a central platform for presenting the latest collections and underscore the importance of the U.S. market. “From a strategic perspective, having a presence on both coasts provides crucial visibility and access to all existing and potential customers. Having more than one location in the U.S. also highlights our commitment to future growth,” explains Joy Corson, Vice President Wholesale USA.

Expanded Showroom in New York

The enlarged showroom in New York reopened in February 2026 and now covers a gross area of 516 square meters. Marc Cain has taken over the former premises of Stella McCartney and significantly expanded the showroom space. It is located in the vibrant West Chelsea neighbourhood. The historic building, dating back to 1911, combines architectural charm with contemporary functionality, while the spacious, open- plan and modern interior impresses with its sweeping panoramic views of the Hudson River.

Credits: Marc Cain

New Showroom in Los Angeles

In March 2026, the new showroom in Los Angeles also opened. With a gross area of 225 square meters, it is located on the 10th floor of the renowned Cooper Design Space in downtown Los Angeles. As one of the key hubs for premium fashion wholesale, the building ensures high foot traffic during market periods and enables valuable synergies with neighbouring brands.

The building’s architecture is characterized by an industrial aesthetic: open ceilings, original concrete floors, and striking sculptural columns create an authentic Los Angeles character. This openness and sense of space form an exciting contrast to Marc Cain’s feminine and elegant design language.

The interior concept of both the New York and Los Angeles locations combines open ceilings with high-quality materials. Polished concrete floors are complemented by large rose-coloured rugs, while rose-toned wall surfaces and the brand’s signature ornamental wallpaper create a distinctive brand atmosphere. Chrome garment racks, a bar counter, illuminated LED boxes, and mirrored wall displays effectively showcase the collections.

Credits: Marc Cain

A Milestone for U.S. Expansion

With its two showrooms on the East and West Coasts and its expansion in the wholesale and retail sectors, Marc Cain is sending a clear signal of its growth ambitions in the USA. The new and expanded spaces not only provide optimal conditions for presenting the collections but also strengthen relationships with existing partners and open up new customer potential.

Another Marc Cain showroom is planned for the end of the year in Dallas, also with the aim of expanding the brand’s presence among retail partners.