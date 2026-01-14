McArthurGlen UK delivers record-breaking Black Friday and best-ever December peak performance

McArthurGlen Group, Europe’s leading owner, developer and manager of designer outlets, today announced a record-breaking festive period in the UK reaffirming the enduring appeal of the Group’s prestigious UK portfolio.

Total sales for the seven weeks from the Black Friday period through to 4th January, increased by 7% year-on-year, supported by 5 million visitors, up 3.5% compared with last year.

Record-breaking Black Friday performance

Across the Black Friday period, total sales surged by an impressive 8% year-on-year, marking the strongest Black Friday trading performance in McArthurGlen UK’s history.

Black Friday week alone became the best sales week ever recorded across the McArthurGlen UK estate, with all centres delivering their highest weekly sales on record.

Performance was broad-based across categories, with fashion, sportswear, accessories, beauty and homeware performing particularly well, as guests responded to compelling offers and an elevated outlet experience.

Strong guest engagement and apend

Guest engagement reached new highs during the period, with a 3.5% increase in average spend per guest and 8% increase on number of items sold, driven by attractive customer promotions and strong stock availability from McArthurGlen’s brand partners.

The strength of performance was further supported by an impressive brand line-up, with strong centre occupancy across the UK portfolio, enhancing both choice and experience for guests.

A strong festive peak

The positive momentum continued into December, epitomised by the holiday period where sales were up 9% across the UK Centres becoming the best Christmas trading period ever recorded by McArthurGlen in the UK.

This exceptional performance reflects McArthurGlen’s strategic focus on delivering best-in-class retail environments, curating compelling brand collections, and offering outstanding value and experience during peak trading moments and throughout the year.

John Ralston, Managing Director, McArthurGlen UK, commented:

“This record-breaking period demonstrates the strength of our brand proposition and the continued trust our guests place in McArthurGlen for value and an elevated shopping experience. We are grateful to our brand partners and centre teams for delivering an outstanding festive season.”

About McArthurGlen

McArthurGlen Group, Europe’s leading owner, developer and manager of designer outlets, was founded by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993. The pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 635,000 sqm of retail space. The company currently manages twenty-three designer outlets in 8 countries: Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, delivering total portfolio revenues approaching 6 billion euros a year.

The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer nearly 100 million fashion-loving customers annually year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments.

In 2013, McArthurGlen became a joint venture between the Kaempfer Partners and Simon Property Group Co. (NYSE SPG), a global leader in the ownership of premium shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations.

In April 2023 McArthurGlen opened its newest centre, Designer Outlet Paris-Giverny, serving the fashionable catchment to the west of Paris.