Moost & The Muse x Pavo Couture Festival Pop-Up Store in The Heart of Amsterdam

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of bohemian fashion and alluring lingerie as MOOST & THE MUSE joins forces with Pavo Couture for an unforgettable pop-up festival store experience in the heart of Amsterdam.

Step into our enchanted oasis, where the spirit of freedom, creativity, and self-expression reigns supreme. This one-of-a-kind collaboration between MOOST & THE MUSE, the iconic bohemian women's fashion brand, and Pavo Couture, the renowned lingerie brand, brings together the perfect fusion of style, sensuality, and artistry.

From flowing dresses and vibrant prints to delicate lace and enchanting intimates, the MOOST & THE MUSE x Pavo Couture Pop-Up Festival Store offers a curated selection of fashion-forward pieces that cater to the free-spirited souls and fashion enthusiasts alike. Whether you're seeking bohemian elegance or irresistible allure, our store is your haven for indulging in the latest boho trends and timeless classics.

Picture: MOOST & THE MUSE, courtesy of the brand

Located in the vibrant streets of Amsterdam, our festival store promises an immersive experience like no other. Discover an ambiance that transports you to a world where music, fashion, and inspiration collide. Explore our festival collection in collaboration with model and influencer Lauren Sophie Messack, engage with our knowledgeable staff, and uncover your personal style with the guidance of our expert stylists.

But that's not all! In addition to our breathtaking festival pop-up store, we will kick off with drinks on Thursday, June 22nd at 5:00 PM. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening filled with fun, music, and amazing vibes. Kugi, a well-known brand of refreshing beverages, will be present to provide you with delicious thirst quenchers. The music will create the ultimate festival experience, with artists specially selected to elevate the atmosphere to new heights. And the best part is that you will be surrounded by like-minded people who are just as passionate about boho fashion and festivals as you are.

The MOOST & THE MUSE x Pavo Couture Pop-Up Festival Store opens its doors on Thursday, June 22nd at Prinsengracht 110H in Amsterdam. Be prepared to embark on a fashion journey where boho chic meets irresistible allure. Mark your calendars, gather your tribe, and get ready to experience the ultimate celebration of style, self-expression, and feminine allure.