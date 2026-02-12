Napapijri celebrates a weekend with Alberto Tomba at Franz Kraler Boutique

Napapijri closed an unforgettable winter weekend in Cortina d’Ampezzo, celebrating its ongoing collaboration with alpine Ski Legend Alberto Tomba in partnership with Franz Kraler Boutique. Over the past twelve months, Napapijri and Alberto Tomba have created a narrative that honors his sporting and cultural legacy, while exploring new ways to merge performance heritage with contemporary expression. An alliance rooted in the pioneering spirit that has defined both since 1987, the year Napapijri and Alberto began their parallel journeys.

Alberto Tomba. Credits: Antonio de Masi

The evening opened inside the Franz Kraler boutique, where guests were welcomed into an immersive space dedicated to Alberto Tomba: a multisensory environment echoing his achievements and personality. The atmosphere quickly warmed into a lively aprèsski party, blending music, mountain culture, and contemporary style. The celebration continued at Ancora Restaurant, where an intimate dinner brought together a curated group of guests, including close friends of Napapijri, Franz Kraler, Alberto Tomba, and representatives from Vogue and GQ.

Credits: Antonio de Masi

Credits: Antonio de Masi

The evening unfolded as a moment of connection and reflection: an opportunity to look back on the standout milestones of the year while toasting to the shared values that unite the guests. The night culminated at Club Brave, where the energy rose once again for an exclusive afterparty. Music, community, and style came together in a vibrant closing moment that mirrored the dynamic spirit of the collaboration.

This weekend was more than an event: it was a celebration of a story in motion.

And the journey is far from over.