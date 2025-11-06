NEINVER unveils a redesigned Alpes The Style Outlets at MAPIC with refurbishments accelerating across the portfolio

At MAPIC 2025, NEINVER unveils a major evolution of Alpes The Style Outlets —its second outlet in France—redesigned to be more sustainable and to deliver a higher-quality experience for visitors and brand partners. The Spanish multinational, with three decades of European outlet expertise, also shares updates on its refurbishment and extension programme, which is accelerating across the portfolio.

Located on the Swiss border, 25 minutes from Geneva, with direct access to the A40 motorway and a TGV station five minutes away, Alpes The Style Outlets, is conceived as a 20,400 m² GLA open-air village that will accommodate around 95 shops and restaurants, designed to serve families, cross-border visitors and tourists. The new architectural concept prioritises integration with the surrounding landscape—generous green spaces and warm, natural materials—while sustainability is integral to the scheme: a semi-underground car park reduces the built footprint and frees more than 35,000 m² of green space. Green and photovoltaic roofs, together with solar canopies covering roughly half of the surface parking, enable on-site renewable energy and enhance guest comfort. Opening is planned for late 2027.

NEINVER’s refurbishment and extension programme advances in parallel. In Spain, San Sebastián de los Reyes The Style Outlets (Madrid) is set for a renovation starting in 2026, while Viladecans The Style Outlets (Barcelona) is in the planning phase for an extension to strengthen its retail and dining offer. In Italy, Vicolungo The Style Outlets will enhance its recently created Food Plaza to further improve the guest experience. Recent refurbishments across the portfolio underpin this next phase. In Spain, Las Rozas The Style Outlets (Madrid) has completed a broader upgrade both inside and out. A standout feature is the transformation of the plaza, which introduces an urban greenhouse and lush vegetation. Brighter interiors, improved brand visibility, a new access point and a co-working corner enhance convenience, while wider sidewalks, inviting outdoor terraces and comfortable resting spots make the exterior equally appealing. In Italy, Castel Guelfo The Style Outlets has opened a new Food Plaza by transforming a former retail area into a lively dining hub with terrace seating and an expanded line-up, complemented by refreshed landscaping and welcoming common areas.

“We’re adapting our centres to enhance customer experience while maintaining high performance for our brand partners. We have been actively advancing in our plan to modernise the portfolio as well as expand it.” said Daniel Losantos, NEINVER’s Chief Executive Officer. “As Alpes progresses and works accelerate in other assets, we continue to elevate our centres experience across Europe.”

Strong brand demand

NEINVER arrives at MAPIC with strong leasing momentum across Europe, combining newcomer openings with brand expansions and format upgrades. In Spain Rituals and Under Armour have joined Getafe The Style Outlets (Madrid); Villeroy & Boch has opened at San Sebastián de los Reyes The Style Outlets (Madrid), where Spanish beauty and fragrance retailer Primor has launched its second store; BIMBA Y LOLA’s opening elevates Viladecans The Style Outlets (Barcelona); and Munich tripled its store size at Las Rozas The Style Outlets (Madrid).

The trend continues across Europe: In Poland, Gap hasdebuted at FACTORY Kraków, while Desigual and Wellensteyn have expanded their store space. Additional upsizes include Levi’s and Calzedonia at FACTORY Poznań; New Balance and Skechers at FACTORY Annopol, and Ochnik and Skechers at FACTORY Ursus. FACTORY Gliwice has welcomed Outly. In Italy, Calvin Klein has expanded its store at Castel Guelfo The Style Outlets and Hugo Boss has upgraded at Vicolungo The Style Outlets. In the Netherlands, ASICS, Puma and Columbia have debuted at Amsterdam The Style Outlets. Germany’s Halle Leipzig The Style Outlets has welcomed an expanded ONLY store from the Bestseller Group; and in France, Pandora and HECHTER PARIS enrich the fashion mix.

Food & Beverage remains a standout growth driver with newcomers including PAUL, Lindt’s choco bar, Costa Coffee, Alice Pizza, Roadhouse, Billy Tacos, Poke House, Pariani, Jeff de Bruges, Kusmi Tea, Chök, Chalito, Polish ice-cream brand Grycan and Gorąco Polecam, broadening and complementing the mix.

“A wave of new labels, strategic expansions and format upgrades has broadened our offer and created fresh reasons to visit,” said Joan Rouras, Leasing & Retail Director at NEINVER. “Retailers show confidence in NEINVER’s European outlet portfolio. With a healthy pipeline into Q4 and beyond, we look forward to deepening partnerships at MAPIC”.