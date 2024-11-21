Newbie Expands Further in the UK with Seventh Store Opening in Guildford

Newbie, the beloved childrenswear brand under the Kappahl Group, proudly announces the opening of their seventh store in the United Kingdom. Located in Guildford, Surrey within the greater London area, this new store marks a significant milestone in Newbie’s ongoing expansion and solidifies its growing presence in the British market.

The store will open its doors on Thursday, 21st November.

Newbie offers a complete wardrobe for children aged 0 months to 8 years, featuring hand-drawn patterns and a soft colour palette inspired by nature with a clear focus on sustainability. All collections are made of high-quality materials like organic cotton and RWS-certified wool and are designed for longevity, allowing them to be passed down through generations, appealing to customers who favour sustainable fashion.

Throughout the autumn, Newbie has successfully launched multiple new stores across and around London including Brent Cross and Canary Wharf. This latest Guildford location is the third store opening this Autumn and reflects the brand's commitment to meeting the increasing demand from British customers.

“We are incredibly proud to open another store in the London area,” said Thomas Kusoffsky, Vice President of Newbie. “This is a testament to our strong growth and the high interest in Newbie as a brand in the UK market.”

The reception to Newbie's recent openings has exceeded expectations, further encouraging the brand’s expansion efforts. “Our customers have warmly welcomed our new stores,” said Heidi Pathiaki, UK Manager for Newbie. “It’s wonderful to see their positive reactions as they step into our beautiful stores and explore our collection.”

Newbie’s expansion in the UK is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in international markets and meet the growing demand for its products. The brand plans to continue its growth trajectory, with additional store openings and local e-commerce initiatives across the European market on the horizon.

To celebrate the opening, Newbie are offering a 15% discount throughout the opening weekend (21-24 November), with exclusive goody bags for the first 100 customers on the opening day.

Newbie Guildford opens on 21 November 2024 at 10am

Unit 35, The Friary Shopping Centre

Newbie stores Credits: Matt Flynn via Sister London PR