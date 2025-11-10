Nike Unveils Nike Women Kings Road

Nike recently announced the opening of two new retail experiences in London, designed to serve women with the best of Nike products and experiences where and how she shops.

Yesterday, November 6th, Nike were pleased to re-open Nike Women King’s Road. The new store is dedicated to serving her the best of Nike products, experiences, and services. The Nike Women King’s Road product assortment will be exclusively for women, leading with sport performance and will be complimented with Nike sportswear collections and runway collaborations.

Nike Women’s Kings Road launches with Nike x Jacquemus footwear alongside key sportswear silhouettes Shox Z and Air Max Muse. Weatherized Running collections feature including the Winterized Swift Premium Apparel. Alongside, Nike’s road running line up; Pegasus Premium, Vomero 18 and Structure 26 will also be available.

Credits: Nike

Credits: Nike

The store design is distinctly Nike and creatively rooted in her shopping preferences. A large-scale wing sculpture stands as reflection of Nike’s muse, the winged goddess of Victory, immediately drawing attention and setting the tone for the store. From a cohesive boutique footwear wall that allows her to easily shop across performance and sportswear to bespoke seasonal assortments and a curated visual window that spotlights the best-of Nike, Nike Women King’s Road creates an environment designed to resonate with her in playful, energetic, and premium ways.

Nike is committed to creating bold and distinctive sport retail experiences to serve all consumers with the best of Nike, however and wherever they choose to shop. Always centered around sport but designed for local communities and needs. The brand continues to invest in serving athletes* in London wherever they choose to shop.

Credits: Nike

“Nike Women King’s Road and the Nike shop-in-shop at Selfridges reflect Nike’s commitment to serving women. Each retail expression creates a uniquely Nike space to introduce new experiences, product innovations and inspirations that shape the culture of sport and style in London and beyond. These small format expressions are just the beginning and will influence how Nike shows up for women across all retail locations." – Stephanie Strike, VP, Nike Direct EMEA.