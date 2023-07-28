Noni Reseller Wanted: Become a Partner Studio for Bridalwear Now

In order to reach even more customers, since spring, the Cologne-based bridal fashion label noni has been offering a selection of its most popular wedding dresses in partner studios at 21 locations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands (as of July 2023).

For Managing Director Katharina Heuser, the advantages are obvious: "Brides who don't want to miss out on a personal appointment with professional advice but can't visit us in Cologne, now have the opportunity to find their noni dream dress through a reseller near them."

The noni resellers also benefit from the new partnership with the wide-reaching brand: on a regular basis, they are provided with high-quality images as well as video material for content creation for their websites and their own social media channels. Orders are processed via the recently launched noni B2B store. A selection of the new 2024 bridal collection has also been available for pre-order here since the beginning of July, before it will officially be available to order in the noni online store on September 2.

Credits: noni

About noni

Since 2005, the two designers Johanne Bossmann and Judith Müller have been creating their simply beautiful bridal fashion. In their Cologne studio, together with their team, they create wedding dresses made of fashionable lace, flowing tulle and fine chiffon, as well as high-quality accessories. noni stands for modern bridal looks that can be individually combined according to the mix & match principle.

Most of the dresses, tops and skirts are made on site by skilled tailors and master tailors. In order to meet the high demand, selected manufacturers from Europe are now also involved in production.

In production, purchasing and distribution, the label attaches great importance to fair conditions and sustainability - issues that will continue to be pursued with emphasis, creativity and responsibility.

Bridal fashion from noni is available in the Cologne showroom and in the online store. There, brides will also find an exclusive range of shoes, bags, jewelry, lingerie and much more to complete their look on the big day.

New since 2023 are innovative and sustainable concepts like the noni bridal fashion outlet for dresses and shoes as well as noni Pre-Loved for secondhand wedding dresses in the noni boutique.

Credits: noni