Omega House opens its doors in Milan

For the first time in its history, OMEGA, the official timekeeper of the Winter Olympics, is opening a dedicated building that will serve as a meeting place for the brand throughout the entire sports season. OMEGA House Milano will open its doors from February 8th to 21st, creating an intimate yet open setting where sport, hospitality, and heritage converge. The first images show a place that consciously embraces proximity and tranquility, nestled in the heart of the Games' dynamic.

Credits: Omega

The winter edition of OMEGA House is housed in the iconic Ristorante Cracco, run by chef Carlo Cracco—a Friend of the Brand—and located in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the monumental heart of Milan. The historic gallery, with its glass dome, ornate ironwork, and marble floors, is bathed in light and grandeur. This same refinement continues inside, where architecture and gastronomy meet in a balance of tradition and innovation.

On the ground floor, the café has been temporarily transformed into OMEGA Café by Cracco. It visibly bears the watchmaker's signature, while remaining true to the rhythm and service of Café Cracco—a subtle intervention that shows respect for the existing space.

Credits: Omega

The first and second floors are designed as a tranquil retreat for the Winter Olympics. During the day, guests can relax in the lounge, have lunch, or watch the games live. In the evening, the house transforms into a setting for meetings and events, shared with athletes, creatives, and friends of the brand—understated, yet unmistakably OMEGA.

Milano Cortina 2026 marks the 32nd time that OMEGA has served as the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games, a role it has held since 1932. During the competitions, OMEGA will be present at all venues, with technology and expertise that will capture every fraction of a second. This constant presence is more than just a technical mission: it reflects a heritage of precision that OMEGA consistently upholds.