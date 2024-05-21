OneStock announces $72 million investment to help brands unlock their full omnichannel potential

OneStock SAS, a leading provider of Order Management Systems (OMS), today announced a $72 million investment from global growth equity investor Summit Partners.

OneStock was founded in 2015 by CEO, Romulus Grigoras, and CTO, Benoit Baccot, to help retailers and brands navigate the increasing complexity of the omnichannel landscape and enhance overall customer experience. The company’s cloud-native solution provides a centralised platform designed to manage end-to-end order fulfillment and visibility and empower retailers to offer a seamless ‘buy anywhere, deliver anywhere, return anywhere’ experience to customers. "Since the beginning, OneStock has been dedicated to creating smarter and more sustainable shopping experiences, and our partnership with Summit marks a thrilling new chapter in our journey, reaffirming our long-term commitment to innovation and growth in the retail technology space,” commented Romulus Grigoras. “With Summit's support and the benefit of their deep experience in the retail technology sector, we're poised to accelerate our growth even further. Our clear ambition is to emerge as the number one global leader in the OMS category.”

Offering a highly compelling customer ROI and a feature-rich, user-centric solution, OneStock has experienced robust, profitable growth in recent years, achieving a 2.5-fold increase in recurring revenue since 2021. The company has seen widespread adoption amongst major enterprise customers across diverse verticals, ranging from luxury goods to car parts, pet food to furniture, and from traditional B2C retailers to franchiser networks and B2B commerce. Today, more than 100 international retailers and brands across 25 countries leverage OneStock, with the platform facilitating over €2.5 billion in orders annually. OneStock customers include Yves Rocher, WHSmith, Intersport, ManoMano, and S.Oliver. “With the proliferation of online and offline sales channels and consumers’ ever-increasing expectations for instant product availability and fulfillment, we believe a modern OMS has become a critical part of the retail supply chain. In our view, OneStock has developed the most intuitive, scalable and differentiated cloud-native OMS solutions, purpose-built to help brands and retailers to plan better, grow faster, sell more and waste less,” comments Steffan Peyer, a Managing Director at Summit Partners who will join the OneStock Board of Directors.

This new funding will be used to fuel OneStock’s continued international expansion, particularly into the U.S. market, and to help accelerate the company’s vision for a retail landscape where order management is seamless and easy. OneStock is a proud Adobe Gold Partner, one of the select few MACH-certified OMS providers in the MACH Alliance, and the first OMS with an official integration with Shopify. The company aims to become the easiest-to-integrate OMS in the market by expanding its partner relationships, by extending the comprehensive range of integrations offered in the OneStock Extensions Portal and by soon opening its platform to external agencies and customers seeking to develop additional extensions for particular use cases and verticals. In addition, the company plans to accelerate product development in a number of areas, including B2B, AI and circular economy initiatives.

“OneStock is known in the retail market for having an impressive track record of innovation, including what we believe are pioneering features such as gamification as part of its Ship from Store product, its advanced Business Intelligence Suite, and one of the most sophisticated Delivery Promise solutions in the industry,” said Nik Ohri, a Vice President at Summit Partners who will also join the OneStock Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to partner with this highly experienced team, and we look forward to working with Romulus and Benoit to help accelerate their vision and expand the reach of OneStock’s impact globally,”

Romulus added: “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire OneStock team and all of our partners and customers, whose hard work and collaboration have been instrumental in helping OneStock achieve this fantastic milestone. We remain committed to supporting the success of our customers as we continue to shape the future of retail!”