Onitsuka Tiger’s First Red concept store in Europe opens in Covent Garden, London

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present a contemporary collection that combines fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation.

Located on Neal Street in Covent Garden’s vibrant Seven Dials area, Onitsuka Tiger unveiled its first Red Concept Store in Europe on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The Red Concept Store, launched in 2024 to mark the brand’s 75th anniversary, showcases a range of heritage styles with the iconic ‘Mexico 66™’ shoe at its core. Designed by Studio Dini Cataldi, an architectural firm led by Filippo Dini and Gianluca Cataldi, the store is built around a concept that merges the brand’s Japanese heritage with modern urban aesthetics.

The single-story retail space is enveloped in the bright Onitsuka Tiger red, inspired by Sakura, the Japanese cherry blossom. Design elements such as, clean lines, modular volumes, and sharp geometries reflect Japanese architectural minimalism, while polished red and black mirrors elevate the overall interior presence.

Onitsuka Tiger’s collections are showcased on monolithic black concrete display walls and freestanding red glass units that resemble captivating art installations. Matte black furniture and white ceiling light boxes form a strong contrast with the bold red, enhancing visibility of the products.

Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

A dynamic storefront concept has been integrated with the installation of three-sided rotating prisms in the façade. The continuous motion of the prisms creates an ever-changing canvas that embodies the bustling energy of Covent Garden.

“Onitsuka Tiger is a cultural brand that reflects Japanese sensibility and aesthetic, fostering a dialogue with the world. This store transcends mere product sales. Located in the vibrant heart of Covent Garden, Seven Dials, where diversity and next-generation culture converge, we aspire to enhance the creative evolution of this area by subtly exploring the realms of art and entertainment, starting from Japanese design and craftsmanship.” stated Ryoji Shoda, head of Onitsuka Tiger Company, regarding this new store's opening.

Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

To commemorate the opening, a special edition of the ‘MEXICO 66TM NM’ shoe (NIPPON MADE Series) is available exclusively at the Covent Garden store. Alongside the Red Collection which consists of Onitsuka Tiger’s signature models, the store also features a wide range of items—from bags and accessories to the NIPPON MADE collection.

Onitsuka Tiger has partnered with Crown & Anchor, a local English pub opposite the store to host a special event Onitsuka Tiger Tavern, on a regular basis. In collaboration with House of Suntory, the opening reception offers bespoke cocktails crafted with Suntory Whisky Toki™, paired with a selection of Japanese fusion finger foods. Onitsuka Tiger Tavern will be open until May 30, 2025 to the public. *Schedule for upcoming events will be announced on our official social media channels.