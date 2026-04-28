Outlet Shopping at The O2 Boosts Lineup With New Additions and Upsize

Outlet Shopping at The O2, London’s best-performing outlet, has announced two new additions to the destination, including Danish homewares and lifestyle retailer, Søstrene Grene, and menswear brand, Suit Direct. Both stores will represent London outlet firsts, with leasing momentum bolstered further by New Balance’s reinvestment in the scheme with a brand new, upsized store.

Credits: Søstrene Grene

Søstrene Grene has secured a 4,850 sq ft space at the entrance to Outlet Shopping at The O2, adjacent to Hackett. The retailer will extend the destination’s home and gifting offer, delivering its affordable, comprehensive Scandinavian-inspired stock spanning homewares, small furniture, lifestyle products and craft essentials. This store is due to open in May and will be Søstrene Grene’s first location within an outlet destination, demonstrating the continued appeal of the asset class to both consumers and brands.

Credits: Søstrene Grene

Søstrene Grene will be joined by occasion-led menswear retailer, Suit Direct, which has signed for a 1,827 sq ft store. The brand will stock a range of men’s suits and accessories, including third-party brands such as Marc Darcy, Antique Rogue and an exclusive Ted Baker casualwear selection. Suit Direct will also host free one-to- one styling appointments, offering expert advice for customers preparing for key occasions such as weddings, proms, and the races.

Alongside interest and confidence from new brands in the scheme, New Balance, one of Outlet Shopping at The O2’s longstanding tenants, has recently upsized into a new and improved space at the destination, fitted out with the brand’s updated store concept. The footwear and apparel retailer has increased its store footprint to 3,129 sq ft, a direct response to the strong and sustained consumer demand for athleisure and sportswear.

This flurry of activity coincides with several category uplifts at Outlet Shopping at The O2 over the first quarter of 2026, with accessories up an impressive 45%, alongside footwear and homeware up 6% and 3% respectively vs Q1 2025.

Louisa Dalgleish, Leasing Director at Outlet Shopping at The O2, commented: “Following a record-breaking 2025 and continued category growth so far in 2026, we’re incredibly excited to see this success translating into increased interest from leading brands looking to secure a presence here. Søstrene Grene and Suit Direct bring exciting new dimensions to our already comprehensive offer, demonstrating the ongoing evolution and continued diversification of Outlet Shopping at The O2. As well as welcoming new brands, we’re thrilled to see existing, longstanding tenants reinvesting and reaffirming their confidence in our scheme and its future, with New Balance’s upsized store as the latest example of this.”

Mikkel Grene, Group CEO and Co-owner of Søstrene Grene, also said: “Søstrene Grene’s expansion throughout the UK and London is something we’re very proud of. Outlet Shopping at The O2 delivers the perfect location for our brand, giving a sense of hygge and Scandinavian charm to this London community. We know that the new store will complement the tenant mix and will allow shoppers to feel creative inspiration while escaping the everyday.”

This news follows the arrival of Maki & Ramen for its first London opening, bringing its accessible, high-quality Asian food offer to The O2’s Entertainment District.

KLM and CBRE represent Outlet Shopping at The O2.