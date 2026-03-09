Oxfam to launch new ‘Oxfam Vintage’ concept store in Manchester

Oxfam will launch a new concept store, Oxfam Vintage, in Manchester on 27 March, marking the evolution of its former Oxfam Originals format and introducing a more design-led and curated approach to vintage retail with circular fashion at its core.

Located in the Northern Quarter, Manchester, the store will showcase a hand-selected collection of vintage clothing in a newly designed retail environment intended to highlight the longevity, craftsmanship and enduring appeal of pre-loved fashion. Circularity sits at the heart of the concept, celebrating the longevity of vintage clothing and encouraging customers to extend the life of garments already in existence.

Credits: Oxfam

The store introduces a new design language for Oxfam’s vintage retail offer, with specialist fixtures manufactured in the UK incorporating circular construction details and exposed plywood elements. The material palette references Oxfam’s shipping crates, reinterpreted in a clean, contemporary format.

Archival covers from Oxfam’s Bother magazine and festival posters have been reimagined as large-scale installation pieces throughout the space, connecting the organisation’s campaigning heritage with the future of sustainable fashion.

Lighting elements made from recycled plastics further reinforce the concept’s environmental ethos, embedding circularity within both the product offer and the physical retail environment.

Credits: Oxfam

Credits: Oxfam

Matt Burgess-Evans, Head of Store Development at Oxfam, said: “Oxfam Vintage represents a step change in how we present vintage fashion within our retail portfolio. It was important that the design of the space reflected the approach to the product — creating an environment that supports a more curated offer and highlights the quality and longevity of vintage clothing. By presenting pieces in a considered way, the concept encourages customers to see vintage not just as thrift, but as fashion with lasting value.”

The Manchester opening forms part of Oxfam’s wider retail evolution, as the charity continues to innovate its physical store formats while strengthening its role in the circular fashion movement.

Store details

Oxfam Vintage

51 Oldham Street

Manchester