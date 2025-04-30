Pandora drives retail refresh with series of store upgrades at The Liberty Romford

The Liberty Romford, the shopping centre owned and operated by Redical, is enjoying continued success after a series of significant investments and store refits from five leading high-street brands. Following strong performances and underlining their long-term confidence in both the shopping centre and wider town, Pandora, The Perfume Shop, Holland & Barrett, and EE are welcoming notable store refits, reaffirming their commitment to the number one London satellite shopping centre.

Refits and recommitments include:

Pandora is currently refitting its prominent 1,582 sq ft store on Liberty Square with its latest Evoke 2.0 concept, designed to immerse visitors in the world of Pandora. The updated layout introduces a modern aesthetic that includes a central island feature, expanded shop floor, and engraving services. The new concept supports both inspiration and ease of navigation, aligning The Liberty Romford with the brand’s most contemporary locations, including at Bullring and Trafford Centre.

EE has completed the rollout of its latest store concept at The Liberty Romford in a 2,559 sq ft unit on East Mall, offering an immersive tech experience with interactive product displays.

Credits: The Liberty Romford

Daniel Tucker, Leasing Manager at The Liberty Romford, commented: “Brands are finally recognising, and taking advantage of, the full potential that The Liberty Romford has to offer as the number one London satellite shopping centre for retail spend opportunity. This latest wave of commitments from leading brands is a clear signal of the confidence they hold in the centre and its location, and we’ll continue to work together with partners to strengthen and elevate the tenant mix while delivering positive change for the wider area.”

“Our Evoke 2.0 concept is a space designed to offer a refreshed, more immersive, personalised experience – a perfect new look for The Liberty Romford as it continues its evolution. We look forward to welcoming customers into the new store to discover our latest collections in a modern, inspiring setting.” Ross Monaghan, Sales Director at Pandora UK

These brand-led refits form part of a broader strategy from Redical to ensure The Liberty Romford continues to evolve in line with customer expectations and community needs. As well as recently signing global jewellery and accessories retailer, Lovisa, these commitments follow the announcement that leading developer, HUB, has been appointed to deliver the next phase in the transformation of The Liberty Romford, which could include the introduction of residential accommodation to the site. This is part of a phased approach to strengthen the retail mix, while also driving the regeneration of the surrounding area.