PINKO consolidates its presence in France: inauguration of the sixth store in the prestigious Galeries Lafayette in Nice

The Italian entry-to-luxury fashion brand PINKO announces the opening of its sixth store in France, inside the prestigious Galeries Lafayette CAP3000 in Nice. With this new opening, which adds to the two boutiques already present in the city, PINKO further consolidates its presence on the national territory, reaching a total of six stores in France and over 250 points of sale globally.

Spread over approximately 30 square meters , the new store is conceived according to a design that combines elegance, warmth, sensuality and comfort, expressing PINKO's thirty-year passion for sophisticated and inclusive femininity. Inside, the clever combination of quality materials, such as wood and sustainable ceramics, blends harmoniously with a color palette of sand and champagne tones, creating a balance between aesthetics and functionality and between luxury and sustainability, perfectly in line with the brand's positioning in the entry to luxury segment.

Nestled in the suggestive setting overlooking the sea, the new PINKO boutique at Galeries Lafayette in Nice presents itself as an icon of harmony, ideal for showcasing the brand's Made in Italy garments and accessories, characterised by a refined and constantly evolving design , an expression of PINKO's constant innovation and creativity.

The inauguration of the new store also coincides with the launch of the new Sunglassess capsule collection by PINKO designed for the Spring/Summer 2025 season: a new eyewear line created in partnership with the historic company Giorgio Nannini that blends contemporary design and Italian artisan tradition. Available in four exclusive models, the new collection reflects the unmistakable aesthetic of PINKO, enhancing the personality and style of every woman.

The new boutique and the eyewear collection represent a further step in the brand's growth path , confirming PINKO as a point of reference in the new luxury panorama, capable of combining refinement, elegance and attention to sustainability