Primark anchor store opens in Ashley Centre

CBRE Investment Management has announced that Primark has opened today at Ashley Centre, becoming the scheme’s new anchor and marking a significant milestone for the centre since completing its recent £7 million refurbishment.

Primark’s new 31,400 sq ft store spans two floors and strengthens the fashion and homeware offer at Ashley Centre. Located next to JD Sports and close to NEXT, Oliver Bonas and Monsoon, the store features a diverse collection of womenswear, menswear and kidswear, as well as its home and beauty offering. The opening is expected to draw visitors from Epsom’s extensive catchment area and further reinforce Ashley Centre’s role as the town’s premier retail destination, marking the retailer’s 199th store on the UK high street as Primark continues to invest in its stores nationwide.

Credits: Primark

Credits: Primark

Louisa Butters, Head of Urban Destinations (Retail & Offices) UK at CBRE IM, said: “Primark is one of the UK’s most recognisable high street brands, and its arrival is a significant moment for the Ashley Centre. The store has created new job opportunities for the local community, will drive additional footfall, and further strengthens the centre’s position at the heart of Epsom’s retail offer. It builds on the strong momentum generated by last year’s refurbishment and signals the start of an exciting new chapter for the destination.”

Ewa Klepczuk, Store Manager at Primark Epsom, added: “We are so excited to finally open our doors at such a fantastic shopping destination in the heart of Epsom’s Ashley Centre. The team has worked tirelessly to get us to opening day – and now the hard work really begins! I am excited for our future in Epsom as we know there really is something for everyone here. Thank you to the entire Epsom community for the warm welcome so far and we look forward to meeting more customers in the months ahead.”

Credits: Primark

Primark’s arrival follows CBRE IM’s recent refurbishment of the Ashley Centre, which included enhancements to the visitor experience such as upgraded signage and wayfinding. A new façade designed by Leslie Jones Architecture has also improved the centre’s external appearance. Primark joins an array of retail brands at the scheme, such as Deichmann, Lovisa, Boots, Pandora and M&S, and F&B brands such as GAIL’s, Costa Coffee, Pret, and Starbucks.