Pull&Bear opens a new flagship store in Manchester

Pull&Bear is opening a new store in Manchester’s Trafford Centre, featuring an innovative retail concept

that reflects the brand’s new modern identity. The new store design sets the tone for future openings, offering an interactive and visionary shopping experience.

With 805.40 square metres, the store features a digital and minimalist design based on a modern aes thetic: mixed textures and materials, metallic finishes combined with industrial and wooden touches or luminous details guide customers through the carefully curated areas. This new design prioritises the customer experience, encouraging exploration and self-expression. One of the most outstanding features is a modular room display system, improving product visibility and presentation. Digital communication features heavily throughout the space with multi-position displays and polycarbonate light bars.

Credits: Pull & Bear

Another highlight is the space dedicated to Pull&Bear’s sub-brand, STWD, which serves as a link between the men’s and women’s areas of the store.

The store carefully distributes Pull&Bear’s full range of collections with different messages. Accessories and footwear complement the main clothing lines, while a variety of carefully selected masculine fashion sub-brands feature editions inspired by preppy, urban or workwear styles, catering to the diversity of the Pull&Bear community. Featured items are housed in two fridge-displays reinterpreted to accommodate a more curated selection. Pacific Republic’s women’s space has also been reimagined with new elements to enhance style and interaction.

Credits: Pull & Bear

Credits: Pull & Bear

This store embodies Pull&Bear’s youthful, relaxed and dynamic spirit and offers a cutting-edge shopping experience, marked by innovation, interaction and versatility.