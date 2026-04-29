Ralph Lauren opens its first exclusive home décor store in Milan on the historic Via della Spiga

Ralph Lauren is pleased to announce the opening of its first store in the fall of 2026. An exclusive home goods store in Milan, Italy, located on the historic Via della Spiga.

Credits: Ralph Lauren

Launched in 1983, Ralph Lauren's comprehensive Home collection revolutionized the industry with... Its pioneering approach to lifestyle applied to design. Since its inception, Ralph Lauren Home has become synonymous with a distinctive vision of enduring style and a A commitment to the highest level of craftsmanship. The Milan Home store will represent a A historic milestone for Ralph Lauren Home, serving as the inaugural location for a Strategic global expansion of independent Home stores.

Credits: Ralph Lauren

The new store enhances Ralph Lauren's presence in the "Quadrilatero della Moda" and throughout the region. Milan, a presence that began in 1999 with the Palazzo Ralph Lauren, the Milanese headquarters. The Ralph Lauren store, overlooking the beautiful Giardini Guastalla, is opening soon. Home will complete the expression of the “Ralph Lauren World” in the city, offering a A comprehensive lifestyle experience and the start of a new chapter in Ralph's history. Lauren in Milan.

Credits: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren has opened its first home and décor store, located in the "Quadrilatero della Moda" next to the brand's flagship store, its children's stores, and Ralph's Bar. The opening featured the presentation of the Fall 26 collection.