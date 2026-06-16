Ralph Lauren to open new store in Saint-Tropez

Ralph Lauren will open its newest store and Ralph’s Coffee truck in July 2026 in the heart of iconic seaside destination Saint-Tropez, France, on Place des Lices. Blending Ralph Lauren’stimelessness with the vibrant spirit of the French Riviera, the store will feature Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label, and men’s, women’s and children’s Polo Ralph Lauren, alongside a selection of Ralph Lauren Home products.

Designed to unfold across two distinct buildings and centered around a shared courtyard, each building offers a curated expression of the brand's universe and delivers bespoke services, including personal styling, curated wardrobe and gifting consultations and Made to Measure offerings.

The store honors the scale and character of the historic buildings, creating an atmosphere of calm, residential elegance. A warm architectural palette of soft plaster walls, custom wood millwork and honed limestone flooring evokes the relaxed elegance of Saint-Tropez, with French-inspired detailing throughout lending the intimacy of a distinguished summer residence.

Nestled within the store’s inner courtyard, the Ralph’s Coffee truck – the first Ralph’s Coffee location in the French Riviera – offers a relaxing, intimate space during the warm summer months. Adjacent to the truck is the brand’s signature green-and-white cafe seating, all enclosed within planters of lush boxwoods and ivy. The menu offers Ralph’s Coffee signature blends, an assortment of teas, iced beverages including specialty spritzes as well as wines and champagnes, and a selection of Ralph’s Favorites. Customers can also shop a curated assortment of Ralph’s Coffee apparel and accessories.

In the summer of 2027, the courtyard will be transformed to become Ralph’s Bar, adding to the brand’s renowned global hospitality presence and delivering elevated American cuisine to Saint-Tropez visitors.

The Saint-Tropez store opening reinforces Ralph Lauren’s continued focus on driving elevated and consistent experience for consumers around the world as part of its Next Great Chapter: Drive strategy.

Store Details

Ralph Lauren Store

28–30 Boulevard Vasserot

83990 Saint-Tropez

France