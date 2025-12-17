Retail Takes Center Stage: Bringing VF’s Brands to Life in Iconic Locations

“Retail continues to be a major focus for VF, and this month we’ve taken steps to strengthen our connection with consumers by opening new stores in some of Europe’s most vibrant locations.” Commented Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and President, Emerging Brands.

From the heart of Paris to London’s Carnaby Street, these spaces are more than retail, they’re immersive brand experiences. Each store tells a unique story, blending design, heritage and creativity to create environments where our products and values come to life.

Napapijri Opens a New Store in the Heart of Paris

Napapijri ® opened a new store in Paris, designed as a journey through three distinct worlds: an industrial, minimalist entrance inspired by urban landscapes; a space celebrating the brand’s heritage with archives and prototypes; and a sensory zone for creative exploration. More than a store, it’s a cultural hub where visitors can experience iconic pieces in an immersive way.

Located on Rue Étienne Marcel 25, the store offers an immersive retail experience that reflects the brand’s evolving identity through a new store concept developed by Vudafieri-Saverino Partners. The Milan-based architecture studio led by Tiziano Vudafieri and Claudio Saverino translated Napapijri’s narrative into a bold architectural language.

Eastpak Opens New Store in Carnaby, London

Eastpak ® opened its first VF-owned standalone flagship store in London’s iconic Carnaby Street. The design combines bold colors and modular displays, echoing Eastpak’s spirit of versatility and urban adventure. Shoppers can discover classic backpacks alongside limited-edition collaborations, all within an environment that encourages individuality and self-expression.

Timberland Opens New Store in Le Marais, Paris

Timberland® opened its newest store in Le Marais, Paris, blending outdoor spirit with urban edge in a striking design. Located at 14 Rue du Temple and Designed and executed by Studio Andrea Caputo (Milan and Shanghai), the 130 sqm retail space, combines natural textures with bold, contemporary elements, creating a space that feels both authentic and adventurous. Shoppers can explore iconic boots and apparel in an environment that celebrates craftsmanship and style.

Vans Brings Skate Culture to Le Marais with a Bold New Store

Vans ® unveiled a new store in the Le Marais district of Paris. Inspired by the brand’s iconic West End store in London, the space celebrates skateboarding heritage with raw, urban aesthetics and bold graphic elements. Shoppers will find curated collections alongside interactive zones designed for creative expression, from customized skateboards to exploring art installations. Designed by architect Andrea Caputo, Vans Le Marais showcases a gallery-inspired interior that merges creative expression with Vans’ heritage. A defining feature is its ~200 sqm open-air courtyard, dedicated to cultural programming and community gatherings. Combined with the 170 sqm retail space, the store introduces one of Vans’ most innovative retail concepts in Europe.