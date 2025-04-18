RIMOWA opens its relocated boutique on New Bond street in London

RIMOWA is delighted to announce the opening of its relocated boutique in London, on April 16th. Situated on the prestigious New Bond Street, the German Maison’s newest boutique offers an exceptional space to showcase RIMOWA’s iconic designs.

Situated among leading luxury houses, the boutique’s façade preserves the building’s historic charm while incorporating RIMOWA’s distinctive design elements, striking a perfect balance between heritage and modernity.

Credits: RIMOVA

Spanning five floors, the boutique features two commercial spaces united by a tailor-made staircase of metal, terrazzo and glass. The staircase leads to a beautifully renovated skylight, flooding the space with natural light. Client care and durability is paramount to RIMOWA – a lifetime guarantee on suitcases was introduced in 2022, and now, a whole floor in London hosts a dedicated client care area, providing expert repairs including telescopic handle adjustments, zipper changes, and immediate access to replacement wheels, locks, and handles. This service ensures that RIMOWA suitcases remain trusted companions on every journey.

The full range of RIMOWA’s iconic collections is on display, highlighting the craftsmanship and meticulous design of the German Maison. From grooved aluminium suitcases to everyday travel essentials, the pieces are presented in a gallery-like setting that reflects the brand’s minimalist aesthetic. A comfortable display area on the first floor welcomes clients behind the expansive arched window, offering views of the vibrant New Bond Street.

Credits: RIMOWA

Credits: RIMOWA

Limited-edition RIMOWA suitcase

To mark the opening of the flagship store, RIMOWA unveils a limited-edition version of the iconic Original Cabin Silver featuring an oversized Monogram and laser-etched store coordinates. Exclusive to the London boutique and only available on-site, this piece features the RIMOWA Monogram in a vibrant British Racing Green hue inspired by the lush greenery and parks of the city.

Credits: RIMOWA

Store address: