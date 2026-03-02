Rituals continues its retail expansion with four boutique openings

Luxury wellbeing brand Rituals is delighted to announce the opening of four new boutiques, marking another significant milestone in the brand’s UK & IE expansion strategy and reaffirming its commitment to bringing accessible luxury wellbeing experiences to high footfall locations. Please see below for the confirmed locations:

4th March: Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork

The new space will provide shoppers with an immersive journey through Rituals’ distinctive range of luxurious bath, body, and home products, all thoughtfully designed to inspire moments of mindfulness and self-care in everyday life. The new boutique in the Wilton Shopping Centre, Cork will bring Rituals’ immersive and holistic retail experience to life, engaging customers through storytelling and wellness-focused offerings.

Suzanne Irwin, Centre Manager at Wilton Shopping Centre, says: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Rituals at Wilton Shopping Centre. Rituals is a unique lifestyle brand that invites customers to slow down and transform everyday routines into more meaningful moments, offering a beautiful range of luxury home and body products inspired by ancient traditions. The arrival of Rituals further enhances our retail offering and reinforces Wilton Shopping Centre’s position at the heart of the community, bringing an exciting new experience for our shoppers.”

Annemarie Forsyth, Managing Director, Rituals Cosmetics (UK & Ireland), says: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of our new boutique at Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork. At Rituals, our focus is on encouraging moments of pause and presence in everyday routines. From bath and body to home, our collections are designed to support wellbeing and bring a sense of mindfulness to daily life - no matter how full the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Cork community into our new space.”

Further openings

11th March: Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, Kildare

11th March: London Wimbledon

11th March: Taunton

The exciting new stores introduces Rituals’ renowned collection of luxurious bath, body, and home products to visitors, embracing everyday moments of self-care and mindfulness.