Rituals relocates and opens new boutique in Blanchardstown

The new space will provide shoppers with an immersive journey through Rituals’ distinctive range of luxurious bath, body, and home products, all thoughtfully designed to inspire moments of mindfulness and self-care in everyday life.

The new boutique in Blanchardstown will bring Rituals’ immersive and holistic retail experience to life, engaging customers through storytelling and wellness-focused offerings.

Strategic Expansion

The launch represents a significant milestone in Rituals’ ongoing UK growth strategy, underscoring the brand’s dedication to delivering luxury wellbeing experiences in high footfall leisure retail locations. Rituals’ arrival further strengthens Blanchardstown's beauty and lifestyle lineup, enhancing its appeal to shoppers looking for premium, experience-driven retail.

Kim McNully, Head of Marketing and Communications at Blanchardstown Centre, says: Since first opening in Blanchardstown Centre in 2018, Rituals has proved to be a firm favourite among our customers. By relocating to a larger store in Blanchardstown Centre, Rituals will be expanding its of ering of renowned and luxurious bath, body and home products. We wish the team at Rituals every success at its new location on Level 2.

Annemarie Forsyth, Managing Director, Rituals Cosmetics (UK & Ireland), says: We’re delighted to announce the relocation and enhanced boutique opening in Blanchardstown, Dublin. This new space marks an exciting upgrade, allowing us to elevate the experience we of er. Our mission remains the same; to bring moments of calm and connection into everyday life - now delivered through an even more thoughtfully designed environment. Our curated bath, body, and home collections are crafted to support wellbeing and inspire mindful living, even on the busiest of days. We look forward to welcoming the Blanchardstown community into our new boutique.

Location

Unit 302, The Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Blanchardstown Road South, Dublin 15, D15 DW40.