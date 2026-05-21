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Rituals to open a new boutique in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire

Luxury beauty & wellness brand, Rituals, to open a new boutique in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire in July 2026.
Retail
Credits: Rituals
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

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The new boutique will offer an immersive experience into Rituals’ signature range of luxurious bath, body, and home products, designed to inspire moments of mindfulness and self-care in everyday life.

This opening also marks another key step in Rituals’ UK expansion strategy, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to bringing luxury wellbeing to high footfall destinations.

Rituals
Store opening